Local reaction to U.N. climate change report

From devastating wildfires to scorching heatwaves, the latest United Nations report says we are to blame for our planet's extreme weather.
Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, ther
Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it
Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.
Thousands of homes have been damaged in Sudan after torrential rains caused heavy flooding, with many streets in the capital Khartoum deep in water, AFP correspondents said Sunday.
Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.
The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.
SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.
A 28,000-year-old extinct cave lion nicknamed 'Sparta,' which researchers say is the most well-preserved Ice Age animal ever unearthed. (Centre for Paleogenetics / Love Dalén) A 28,000-year-old extinct cave lion preserved in permafrost was discovered in near-perfect condition in the Siberian Arctic, according to a new study. The research, published last month in the journal Quaternary, details the discovery of two mummified cave lions, which two local mammoth tusk collectors found in 2017 and 20
The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging wind gusts across a more than 500-mile-long swath from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Nebraska. These storms also unloaded torrential
Drone footage from the small tourist seaside town of Icmeler near Marmaris from before and after what President Tayyip Erdogan has called Turkey's worst wildfires shows the extent of the devastation.In the last two weeks, the fires have wrought damage on tens of thousands of hectares of forest in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean provinces, killed eight people and forced thousands of people including tourists to flee.Similar damage could be seen in before and after drone footage of the village of Bayir and the seaside resort of Turunc, also in the province of Mugla where both Marmaris and Bodrum, another major resort, are located.The U.N. climate panel sounded a dire warning Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming and humans are "unequivocally" to blame, with greenhouse gas levels high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades.The 1.1-degree Celsius warming already recorded has been enough to unleash disastrous weather, including the wildfires in Turkey, Greece and the U.S. West.
The Dixie Fire and scores of wildfires burning across much of the Northwest could be energized by a resurgence of high winds and heat in coming days.
Climate scientists Deepti Singh and Ben Cook join us to debunk 13 myths about global warming. They talk about the difference between climate and weather, how affordable renewable energy is, and why it doesn't help to point fingers. Worried it's too late to take action? Singh and Cook dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of "Debunked." Singh is an assistant professor in the School of the Environment at Washington State University Vancouver, and received her Ph.D. in Environmental Earth System Science from Stanford University. Read more about her work here: https://deeptis47.github.io/ Cook is a research physical scientist with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and an adjunct research scientist with the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Read more about his work here: https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/authors/bcook.html
Officials on Sunday said the raging Dixie Fire in northern California is now the second-largest recorded in the state's history, days after the blaze destroyed a historic gold rush town and forced the evacuation of thousands.State fire officials said the massive wildfire had grown to almost half a million acres as of Sunday morning and was 21% contained.Only last year's August Complex Fire, which consumed more than 1 million acres, was bigger. So far, no deaths have been attributed to the wildfire but at least eight people were missing as of late Saturday.Five of the missing belong to the old mining town of Greenville where the fire leveled most of its downtown, about 160 miles north of Sacramento.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have started when a tree fell on one of the utility's power lines.