Local raceway season winding down

Aug. 6—Weekly racing is winding down at Marysville Raceway with only two more championship point shows left in the 2021 season.

After a grueling five-month stretch, the competitors are down to their final month of racing. It starts Saturday, Aug. 7, with the winged 360 sprint cars, IMCA Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks.

The pit gate for the competitors will open at 3 p.m. The front grandstand gate will open at 5 p.m. Cars will hit the action-packed quarter-mile oval dirt track around 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the front gate. Adults are $15, and juniors and seniors are $13. Kids ranging from 6-11 years old are $6. Children 5 and under are free. Fans can also buy their tickets online by visiting www.marysvilleraceway.com. There is a $2 fee associated with each purchase online.

Those who cannot make it to the track in person can check out www.norcalspeed.tv to watch the show live.

Grass Valley driver Billy Wallace continues to hold a commanding lead in the winged 360 sprint car series. Wallace holds a 57-point edge over Yuba City driver Kevin Lovell. Korey Lovell is right behind his brother for second. Korey is just 10 points behind Kevin. These two have flip-flopped the second spot in points all season long. Veteran Pat Harvey sits in the fourth spot. Orland's R.J. Baker is the season's top rookie contender and holds down the fifth place in points. So far, 63 different drivers have earned points this season in the winged 360 division.

Yuba City's Jerry Bartlett is closing in on Jacob Johnson (The Beast) for the 2021 Hobby Stock point lead. Johnson's lead has shrunk to just 11 markers with two races to go. These two family members will battle it out for the title. Third spot is Oroville's Zach Lindgren.

In the IMCA Sport Mods, Jimmy Ford leads this group by the slimmest of margins. Ford holds a four-point edge over Todd Copper. Just six points back is Scott Savell. Thirteen and 14 points back are Damian Merritt and Mike Merritt. Don't count out Phillip Shelby, who has won three of the six main events this year.

All three of these divisions will be back one final time on Aug. 28. The fourth division that night is the Crate Sprints, whose championship will also be on the line. The Limited Late Models close out their championship chase on Oct 23 with the Gold Fever Taxi Cab Challenge.