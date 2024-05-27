Local race fans attend double race watch party

Pontiac, MI - On Sunday the M1 Concourse in Pontiac hosted one big viewing party so guests could watch the Monaco Formula 1 and the Indianapolis 500.

"We like Formula 1, we like Indy car and it's nice to be in whole banquet center" said Kevin Moebs.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks were provided by Andiamo along with beer and wine. An authentic Indy pace car and a 1973 Cadillac Eldorado, 1978 and 2008 Chevrolet Corvettes, and the Domino’s "Hot One," a 1986 Lola race cars were also on display for guests to enjoy.

"It's a way to get the ambiance, and all the things you get by going to a racetrack with better food and a wonderful, wonderful colllection of cars" said Brian Baker the M1 Concourse Director & Indianapolis 500 Historian.