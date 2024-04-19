Local pro hockey: Watertown Wolves confident now that they've reached postseason

Apr. 18—WATERTOWN — Down but never out, the Watertown Wolves have shown plenty of resiliency over the past month just to reach the playoffs.

The Wolves needed a road win in their regular-season finale, plus some help from division rival Binghamton to secure a berth in the postseason last weekend.

Now Watertown will square off against the Black Bears in a first-round playoff series, with the Wolves hosting the first game at 7:30 tonight at Watertown Municipal Arena.

Game two will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Binghamton, which will host a third and deciding game, if necessary, at 6 p.m. Sunday.

"It's awesome, it's a really good vibe in the locker room," Wolves forward Tate Leeson said. "Everyone's pretty pumped because we kind of just snuck into that spot and we're all excited for (tonight)."

Watertown, which finished fourth in the Empire Division, struggled at times to find consistency during the regular season.

"I would say probably the second half in general has been pretty crazy," Wolves veteran forward Michael Mercurio said. "We've had a lot of adversity to deal with, injuries and just different things that happen during the season. And we've battled all year and when it's come down to it, we've always showed our colors and showed that fight when it's mattered this year."

The Wolves generated just 19 wins, including two beyond regulation, but found a way to remain in the chase for the playoffs.

"I am extremely proud of our boys," Wolves general manager Charlie Pens Jr. said. "They've battled the entire season, on and off the ice. We've dealt with less-than-perfect officiating, in a tough division, still getting into playoffs."

Watertown eventually caught and passed Elmira to secure the final playoff berth, including a 4-3 home win against the River Sharks on April 6.

"The second half of the year has been a battle for us," Leeson said. "And every day, we're just taking it day by day, battling, working, trying to get up on Elmira and it's been a battle all year with them."

Facing a must-win situation last Saturday night, the Wolves defeated the Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats, 8-2, in Virginia in their regular-season finale. Binghamton rallied to beat Elmira, 4-3, that night, giving an assist to Watertown, which with the result clinched the last playoff spot in the league.

"I was confident we would get into the playoffs all year, even when it didn't look like it, when everyone outside our room maybe wasn't as confident," Mercurio said. "But I knew we would with this group and we're just really excited for tonight."

"It's great," Watertown defenseman Lincoln Gingerich said. "I'm excited for this experience, I think we have a good chance at beating Bingo this weekend, we've had good luck against them over our last five or six games. I think it will be a tight series, probably a three-game series, I'm excited to see how it goes."

Mercurio is one of the last remaining ties of the current Wolves team to the Watertown squad that won a league championship two seasons ago.

"It's the best," Mercurio said of playoff time. "It's magic here this time of year and you just feel the energy, especially in the building, just getting closer to the game. You just feel everyone's ready and exciting, just chomping at the bit."

While Binghamton has dominated the regular-season series by winning 10 of 13 games, including seven straight wins, Watertown has shown progress of late as it's won three of the past three encounters.

Veteran forward and assistant captain Trevor Lord leads the Wolves in points with 70, including 26 goals and a team-leading 44 assists.

Leeson, in his first season with Watertown, has scored a team best 38 goals and generated 31 assists, while rookie Carter Thornton has tallied 21 goals and 28 assists.

Mercurio rounds out the top four in team scoring as he's also supplied 49 points, including 13 goals and 36 assists.

On special teams, Lord is tied for the league lead in power-play goals with 12.

"We're a little bit of a younger group, but we've still got experience," Mercurio said. "We have guys like Justin Schmit and Tate Leeson as leaders, we have a lot of guys that have bought in, everyone bought in. We have a lot of speed and when we can put the puck in the net, we're an exciting team. I'm just really excited to get going and get a chance to show what we can do."

Said Gingerich: "If you look at our last 10, 15 games, pretty much every game was a playoff game, for us it was pretty much do or die. I think we've been playing playoff style hockey over this stretch, which is good for us going into the playoffs. Our backs have been against the wall for quite a few games now ... we'll just give it our best shot."

First-year Watertown head coach Brian Verbeek has served his four-game suspension stemming from an April 5 game against Elmira during which its coach Tyler Gjurich was also suspended for four games. Verbeek is now eligible to return to behind the bench.

The Wolves, who lost 7-3 that night in Watertown, bounced back to defeat Elmira the next night to remain in playoff contention and continue their drive to the postseason.

"Brian has done a great job at getting these guys game ready, we are the youngest and most-conditioned team in the league," Pens Jr. said. "We are excited about everything moving forward."

Binghamton is led offensively by Tyson Kirkby, who stands third in the league in both goals (39) and points (80), trailing only Carolina's Gus Ford and Columbus and former Wolves captain Justin MacDonald, who has been selected as the league's MVP, in both of these categories.

The Black Bears possess plenty of scoring depth, with Connor Smith (27-36-73), Austin Thompson (27-29-56) and Gavin Yates (18-34-52), who won a championship with Watertown back in his rookie season of 2017-18.

"I think we match up well," Gingerich said. "They're a skilled team, they like their offense, but we're more of a hard-working speed team that likes to play physical. That's not as much their game; I think we match up really well. If we bring the work ethic, we're going to have good success against them I think."

Last year, Binghamton swept Watertown in two games in a first-round divisional series, with the Black Bears winning the first game, 6-2, on the road.

Now the Wolves hope to return the favor in this year's first round, which is once again a best two-of-three series.

"I think out of all the team's we've been playing, we would want to play Binghamton," Leeson said. "With our speed and skill, we're going to give them a really tough time. I'm sure they know it, too, I don't think they want to play us, so I think we're going to give them a run for their money and it's going to be a great series for both teams."

Mercurio skated on the last Wolves team to win the FPHL's title back in the 2021-22 campaign.

"It was awesome, it's something I'll never forget," Mercurio recalled, "I kind of bounced around a little bit that year in the SPHL, but I came back to Watertown for Brent (Clarke) and we had so many leaders and we were such a close-knit team there. It's one of those things here where we have a lot of those same, I don't want to say tendencies, but characteristics, like we have good team speed.

"It's just one of those things where sometimes when you're a little bit less experienced with your younger guys and maybe it just takes a little bit longer for it to come together. I can definitely draw similarities, but at the end of the day, this building no matter what around playoff time, there's not many like it."

Mercurio continued: "Obviously it's one of the smaller ones in the league ... But seeing it full this time of the year and getting the boys the championship here and being able to hoist the cup here, I know how much it means to this community and these fans and we're just really looking forward to getting it done for them."