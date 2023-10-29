Local pro hockey: Binghamton completes weekend sweep of Wolves with win in Watertown

Oct. 29—WATERTOWN — Brendan Stanko continued his torrid scoring pace this week to lead the Binghamton Bears to a weekend sweep of the Watertown Wolves.

Stanko totaled a goal and two assists to pace the Black Bears to a 5-3 triumph against the Wolves on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game

On Friday night, Stanko totaled six points, including scoring a goal and assisting on five others, as Binghamton rolled to 9-5 victory over Watertown at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jesse Anderson recorded three assists for the Black Bears (4-2) in Saturday's win and goalie Nolan Egbert made 28 saves to record the win.

Tate Leeson scored a pair of goals to lead the Wolves (1-4), who have lost their past four games, and Chase DiBari tallied a goal.

After Binghamton took a 2-0 lead, Leeson and DiBari each scored to pull Watertown even at 2-2.

But Austin Thompson and Jacob Walters would score back-to-back goals to build a two-goal lead.

The Wolves closed to within one on Leeson's goal 8 minutes and 44 seconds into the third period, but the Black Bears' Tyson Kirkby scored a power-play goal with 4:47 left for the final margin.

On Friday, Nikita Ivashkin contributed two goals and two assists for the Black Bears and Connor Smith chipped in with two goals and an assist.

The Wolves took a 4-3 lead on Vladislav Pavlov's shorthanded goal 10 minutes and one second into the second period.

But sparked by a power-play goal from Dustin Jesseau with 4:53 left in the period, Binghamton scored the next six goals to pull away.

Joshua Tomasi, Marc Bottero, Chiwetin Blacksmith and Michael Mercurio each scored a goal for Watertown and Pavlov also recorded a pair of assists.

Samuel LiVecchi stopped 30 of 35 shots faced to record the win for the Black Bears.

Watertown will next play next Friday night when they host the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:30 at Watertown Municipal Arena.