Local players preparing for Lions All-Star Game

Apr. 20—BISMARCK — The latest edition of the Lions All Star Basketball North Dakota games will see talented basketball players from around the state show off on a big stage.

This year's rosters include seven local players from five different teams, including Jamestown High School's Dalton Lamp.

"It means a lot. I've watched every game, every year," Lamp said. "Since I was about 10 years old, I'd say I've always been watching the Lions game, watching everyone from Jamestown that made it and I was just really excited when I heard that I was gonna be on the team."

Lamp said he qualified for the game after being a unanimous All-Western Dakota Association selection. The senior said making the roster was one of his goals since he was a freshman.

Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter's Teagan Erbele said she remembers seeing her uncle, Paul, coach former South Border basketball player Hunter Pinke in the game. Erbele said she also found out her father played in the game when he was a high school senior.

The Imperials center is not the only one keeping a family legacy going by being named to the roster. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion's Max Musland joins his sister, Molly, and uncle, Justin, in being named to the roster. Molly was part of the Class B roster in 2022.

"Watching my sister play (in) it and watching those games, I really enjoyed watching it," Musland said. "I thought it would be a lot of fun to play (in) it. I just remember (from the 2022 games) that everyone was really good and it was a really fun game to watch. Being on that means you're doing pretty good in basketball."

This season, Erbele was an All-State second team selection. Despite that, Erbele, one of two seniors for the Imperials, said she is most proud of helping her younger teammates.

"There was so much talk before the season of how our season would go and if we'd make it far and what it would look like," Erbele said. "After the season, a lot of the younger girls came up to me and thanked me for being the leader that I was and how I inspired them to love the game of basketball more and how I made the season fun. That meant more than any accomplishment that I had personally because that was my goal heading into this season was to spark a love for the sport for them and just to have a good and fun year. So it was really awesome to know that I was able to do that for them."

As she headed into the season, Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier's Mataeya Mathern said she was not thinking about the game as much as succeeding as a team. Mathern found out she made the team in a text from Rebels head coach Rory Entzi.

"I was pretty excited to have been given this opportunity and very grateful because without God none of this, along with the success our team had would have been possible," Mathern said.

While this is the final competitive basketball game for some players, Mathern will be coming to the games after working out with her new teammates at the University of North Dakota. Mathern said she expects the games to be good competition for her season as a Fighting Hawk.

Musland is also expected to play in the game and collegiately. He is deciding between the University of Jamestown and Concordia College (Minnesota).

"I think it will be really good for preparing (for college)," Musland said. "There are a lot of great players just like it will be in college."

The Class B girls' basketball players all had a lot of team success this year as Erbele and the Imperials made it to the Region 1 tournament. Mathern and the Rebels finished the season going 23-6 making it to the state title game.

"Personally, my biggest accomplishment was being able to play in the state championship game with my best friends," Mathern said.

This spring, Musland said he is working on staying in basketball shape while he balances playing for the Loboes baseball team and running for the track team. Musland said he has baseball practice or games on Tuesdays and Thursdays and track on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"I'm glad I'm in them," Musland said. "It really keeps me active and keeps me going, especially track, it makes you faster, just a more physical person. So it really is helpful."

While he is the only Loboe on his team, Musland said he is familiar with his teammates from around the state, including Four Winds-Minnewaukan's Deng Deng. Through his experience playing Amateur Athletic Union basketball, Lamp said he is familiar with some of his teammates already.

"That'll for sure help, Alpha Camara and John Angau, all those kids. I've played years of AAU with them in the past," Lamp said. "So we just already have chemistry going into practice which will help and be fun for sure."

Musland said he expects the games to be very competitive. That thought was echoed by Lamp, who noted the differences this year between previous years with the new three class system.

"They should be pretty competitive, class AA against a mix of Class A and B," Lamp said. "So it's always been competitive, it always is in the past. So I'm hoping that it is this year too. I think it will be. It should be fun."

The first games take place on Monday, July 15, at Bismarck High School, and the second games are on Tuesday, July 16, at Fargo South High School.