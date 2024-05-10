Local players nab RWB All-Conference awards

May 10—The Asher High School softball team received three top awards when the Red, White & Blue Conference released its all-conference honors.

Sophomore Cadence Leba was named the 2024 RWB Most Valuable Player, freshman Mackenzie Thompson was named the Rookie of the Year and Tari Dubler was named the Coach of the Year.

Three other Asher players were named RWB All-Conference. They included Senior Payton Leba, Magi Melton and Alexis Johnston.

Stratford senior Launa Raymo was named the 2024 RWB Offensive Player of the Year. Four of her SHS teammates were named all-conference, including junior Kennedy Layton, junior Haylee Dickerson, junior Tinley Dempsey and sophomore Ryleigh Ardery.

Roff junior Emma Hardison was named the 2024 RWB Defensive Player of the Year. Other Roff all-conference players included seniors Kaylie Cranford, Shelby Ensey and Brianna Bess and junior Sophie Eldred.

The Konawa Lady Tigers had five players receive all-conference nods. They included seniors Malena Whitekiller and Abby Brimm. freshmen Kenley Sandlin, Sophia Robinson and Austin Bell.

Other RWB all-conference players included Faith Brazell, Jordynn Debaets, Alyssa Hobson, Ava Stottlemeyer and Addison Keeler of Wayne; and Briley Laquement, Olivia White, Jayna Blakemore, Gracie Corey and Skylar Tinnin of Wynnewood.