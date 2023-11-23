Local players dot rosters of small-college football playoff teams

Nov. 23—Logan Hoftstedt and Hayden Johnston don't find their names in the box score often for the powerhouse North Dakota State University football team.

That's how the southeastern Minnesota natives like it.

Hofstedt, a senior fullback, and Johnston, a junior offensive lineman have contributed in other ways this season for the Bison, who are nine-time Division I-FCS Subdivision national champions (the most by any FCS program).

Hofstedt, a Cannon Falls native, has played in all 11 games for the 8-3 Bison, who open play in the 24-team FCS national tournament on Saturday when they host Drake University at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

Johnston, from Albert Lea, has played in six of NDSU's 11 games this fall, including the past two, which NDSU needed to win to make the postseason.

Saturday's game is a bit of an anomaly for NDSU; it will mark the first time in more than a decade that it will play in a first-round playoff game. The Bison have traditionally received one of the top eight seeds, which carry with them a first-round bye.

The winner of Saturday's game in Fargo will play at No. 6-seeded Montana State at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 in a second-round game.

—Three southeastern Minnesota natives are on the roster of the University of North Dakota football team, which has also qualified for the FCS national tournament.

Pine Island's Josh Navratil, Caledonia's Casey Schultz and Goodhue's Adam Poncelet have helped the Fighting Hawks go 7-4 this fall and reach the national playoffs for a second consecutive season. They'll host Sacramento State at noon Saturday; the winner of that game will play at No. 3 seed South Dakota on Dec. 2.

Navratil is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior linebacker. He starts for the Fighting Hawks and has recorded 15 solo tackles, 30 total tackles, 4 tackles for losses and is fourth on the team with 2.5 sacks. He has also forced two fumbles and has one pass breakup.

Schultz is a 6-3, 245-pound sophomore defensive lineman. He has played in one game this fall, recording a tackle for loss against Drake in UND's season opener on Sept. 2. Poncelet is a 6-3, 195-pound freshman receiver, who is redshirting this fall.

FCS PLAYOFF BRACKET

The NCAA Division II playoffs started last weekend, with 14 southeastern Minnesota players. Eleven of them went head-to-head and half of the 14 survived the first round.

The Division II bracket features four Super Regions, with seven teams each, for a 28-team field. Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D.) is the No. 4 seed in Super Region Four. The Vikings knocked off NSIC rival Minnesota State, Mankato, 51-24, last Saturday, ending the season for MSU and seven local players — Deontae Veney and Keondre Bryant (John Marshall), Sam Backer (Chatfield), Terrell Hall (Winona), Gabe Hagen and Drew Kittelson (Blooming Prairie), and Tanner Olson (LeRoy-Ostrander).

Four local players have advanced with 11-1 Augustana to play in a regional semifinal this Saturday at the Colorado School of Mines at 1 p.m.: Rochester Century's Jack Fisher and Isaiah Huber, Byron's Christian Connelly, and Rochester Lourdes' Zach Nickels.

Fisher, a 6-2, 200-pound junior, is one of the Vikings' go-to receivers. He is second on the team with 510 yards receiving and four TDs, coming on 27 receptions. He had a season-high 164 receiving yards in a 38-6 win against Southwest Minnesota State on Oct. 7.

Huber, a 5-10, 190-pound sophomore receiver, is one of the top kick returners in the NSIC, having returned 15 kicks for an impressive average of 29.0 yards per return, and one TD. He's also fourth on the team with 247 receiving yards and one TD on 16 catches. He had 3 catches for 35 yards, as well as three kick returns for 90 yards, in last week's playoff win against MSU, Mankato.

Connelly, at 6-3, 220-pound redshirt freshman defensive lineman, has recorded 3 tackles in six games played. Nickels is a 6-3, 215-pound junior long-snapper.

—Three other local players helped unseeded Bemidji State advance to the Super Region Four semifinals with a 10-3 win at No. 3-seeded Texas-Permian Basin last Saturday: 6-2, 275-pound redshirt freshman offensive lineman Blake Carlson (Goodhue); 5-9, 165-pound redshirt freshman receiver Matt Donovan (Kasson-Mantorville); and 6-0, 245-pound sophomore tight end/fullback Sam Kanne (Winona).

Kanne has played in 10 of the Beavers' 11 games, recording one catch for 21 yards. Carlson and Donovan have yet to see game action.

Bemidji State plays host to Central Washington at 1 p.m. Saturday. If the Beavers and Augustana win, they will meet in a national quarterfinal game on Dec. 2.

DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKET

Ten southeastern Minnesota natives are on teams that qualified for the Division III playoffs. Three of those players' teams are still alive after last weekend's opening round in the 32-team tournament.

Wisconsin-La Crosse blew out Minnesota-Morris 62-7 in a game that included four former local standouts: Jack Studer (Dover-Eyota) and Cole Johnson (Chatfield) for UWL, and Manny Guy (Austin) and Tyler Stephans (Dover-Eyota) for Minnesota-Morris.

Studer has started all 11 games for UWL and is the team's top receiving weapon. He has 56 catches for 1,236 yards — both numbers at least twice as much as any other player on the team. He has five 100-yard games and has scored at least once in nine of the Eagles' 11 games.

UW-La Crosse (10-1), is ranked No. 4 in the country. It will host No. 12 Aurora University (Ill.) at noon Saturday in a second-round game.

—Former Mabel-Canton standout Drew Wyffels is also advancing in the playoffs, with Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. The No. 3-ranked and unbeaten Knights (11-0) thumped Illinois College 49-14 last Saturday in their national tournament opener. They'll host No. 20 Whitworth University (Spokane, Wash.) at noon Saturday in a second-round game.

Wyffels, a 5-9, 172-pound senior defensive back, has played in all 11 games for the Knights. He has 22 solo tackles, 35 total tackles, 2 tackles for losses, 1 interception, and eight pass breakups (second-most on the team) this season. He has also returned one kickoff, for 31 yards.

—Five other local athletes are on teams that lost in the first round last weekend: Coe College defensive lineman Isaac Stevens (Chatfield); and four players at Bethel University, quarterback Kaden Lamb (Plainview), offensive lineman Caden DeJong (Rochester Mayo), tight end Ethan Sailer (Rochester Lourdes) and linebacker Taylor Glynn (Grand Meadow).

DIVISION III PLAYOFF BRACKET

The opening round of the NAIA national tournament was held last weekend. Here's a look at southeastern Minnesotans playing for the national championship.

—Austin's Thomas Fritz is a freshman receiver at Dordt University (Sioux City, Iowa). He's played in two games this season on special teams and has one tackle. Dordt beat Ottawa (Kan.) University 35-7 in the opening round last weekend and will play at No. 1-ranked Northwestern (Orange City, Iowa) at noon this Saturday in a second-round game.

NAIA PLAYOFF SCHEDULE