Local Phillies prospect off to hot start in 2024

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — For Aidan Miller, there’s no place like home.

The Mitchell High alum is in the midst of his first full minor league season with the Clearwater Threshers, just a short drive from where he grew up.

“It’s been really cool,” said Miller. “Being 30 minutes away from home, all my friends and family come watch me play. Just a short drive home if I need anything, get a nice home cooked meal from my mom, it’s just right down the road so it’s been great.”

Miller is having a breakout season. He leads the Threshers in nearly every offensive statistical category. He’s first in batting average, hits, home runs, and RBI.

“I’d say it’s been a good start. I struggled a little bit last year when I came over here for 15-20 games. We really worked hard this offseason to find more consistent swings, how I feel, everything like that. The work I put in the offseason I think is really showing.”

“We had him for a short time last year and he got to play in the playoffs with us and I think that’s when most people started to understand how good he could be,” said Threshers manager Marty Malloy.

Miller’s hot start has propelled him up the prospect rankings. He’s currently as the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect and he’s a top-50 prospect in all of baseball.

“It’s cool to look at, means all the hard work is paying off, but I try to stay away from it as much as I can. Just try to stay present where I’m at right now.

