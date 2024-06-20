Local outlet claims Arsenal close to signing 43-goal striker

Arsenal are close to signing Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres with talks at an advanced stage, according to a local media outlet.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring during the Portuguese League football match between Rio Ave FC and Sporting CP at the Rio Ave FC – Dos Arcos stadium in Vila do Conde, on February 25, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Local Portuguese outlet Leonino claims Viktor Gyokeres is very close to moving to Arsenal, reporting that sources close to the process have confirmed that negotiations between Sporting and Arsenal are at an advanced stage.

Financial details are reportedly being finalised between the parties involved, and the operation should be completed by the end of the month.

The same source adds that Sporting are preparing to complete the deal as their record sale, meaning it would cost more than the €65m (£55m) for which they sold Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United.

Sport Witness highlight that the story hasn’t been picked up by the major Portuguese outlets yet, so it’s probably better to wait for that to happen before drawing conclusions.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres reacts during the UEFA Europa League last 32 second leg football match between Sporting CP and BSC Young Boys at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on February 22, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Gyokeres had been pretty heavily linked with Arsenal earlier this year, but those links started to die down after reports from Sweden suggested that several English sources had independently denied the interest.

Just before that, Fabrizio Romano had suggested that Gyokeres was on Arsenal’s shortlist, but the media in the player’s home country were evidently unconvinced.

Then there were claims that Kai Havertz’s form had pushed the pursuit of an experienced centre-forward down Arsenal’s list of summer priorities later in the month, and the Gyokeres story seemed to disappear.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres looks at the ball during the Portuguese League football match between Sporting CP and Gil Vicente FC at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on December 4, 2023. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

The only reason why the timing of this story might make sense is that a deal for Benjamin Sesko was recently taken off the table. It’s not impossible Arsenal might have decided to move for another striker target as a result.

For the time being, Leonino are the only outlet carrying the story, so it may well lead to nothing.

Gyokeres scored 43 goals and assisted 15 in 50 appearances for Sporting CP last season.