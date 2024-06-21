Local officials to be honored by OHSAA on Saturday

Jun. 21—Three longtime local sports officials will be recognized Saturday in Columbus by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for their service to the high school sports community.

Rock Creek resident Ron Weaver will be honored as a 2023-24 Official of the Year by the OHSAA for boys cross country. He will be among 21 officials honored as an Official of the Year for 21 sports.

Douglas Hladek, of Ashtabula, and Gene Mileusnich, of Madison Township, will be among 34 officials recognized for 50 years of service.

OHSAA also will induct 15 people into the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame.

The officials of the year are selected through a process that includes OHSAA staff, OHSAA Directors of Officiating Development and local officials associations.

"Each of these individuals has dedicated themselves to the service of officiating and set the standard for excellence within their sports," Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and a member himself of the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame said in a news release. "We appreciate the commitment of all of our officials and congratulate the hall of fame inductees on their distinguished careers."

Weaver, 79, has been an official for 56 years also is a track official.

He said it is a great honor to be recognized by the OHSAA.

"I like watching the kids develop from seventh grade until they graduate," Weaver said. "Seeing the competition in the kids' eyes as they try to go out there and better themselves."

He enjoys both sports and has worked state meets for 45 years.

Weaver was the head umpire during the recent state track and field meet in Dayton.

"I've seen a lot of good ones and a lot of them went on to college, I saw one who went on to the Olympic Trials down in New Orleans," Weaver said. "My best memory was my daughter [Brenda Weaver, now Borst], who went down to Columbus in 1988 and was a state champion in the 200 meters for Grand Valley."

Mileusnich, 73, has been an official for 54 years in basketball and 51 for football.

He retired from a career in outside sales with various companies and now works part-time for NAPA in Madison.

"I enjoy it and still have fun, especially the camaraderie with the other officials," Mileusnich said. "If it wasn't fun, I would stop on a dime."

He said the biggest change he's seen over the years are interactions with parents.

"They were vocal before, but it seems like life and death sometimes. I think it is changing back though for the better," Mileusnich said. "There are a lot of good coaches out there, it's not a call that we make or not make that creates who wins or loses."

When football season is on, he loves it, and then when basketball starts it take him about a week or two and then he enjoys it just as much.

"I don't have a favorite. Basketball is a little more physical, my legs are doing well and I don't have problems. The game has gotten faster too," Mileusnich said.

His secret to longevity as an official is to stay in shape, which he does with daily stretching and activities at home.

A couple of his most interesting games involved officiating a playoff game with former Hawken star O.J. McDuffie, who played collegiately at Penn State and for the Miami Dolphins from 1993-2001, and another game when NBA star LeBron James played in a postseason game as a sophomore at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

"They threw the ball to [LeBron] like three times and they had a guy on him who was 5-foot-7. He was more of a decoy," Mileusnich said.

Hladek 70, of Ashtabula, has mostly served as a basketball official, but also was a baseball and softball official.

"I started by taking

a coaching basketball

class when I was down at Kent State and they said anyone taking the class could take the test to become an official, so I did," Hladek said. "That got me my taste for it and I enjoyed it."

Before retiring, he worked as an official

between professional duties as a school administrator.

Hladek served 28 years with the Ashtabula Area School District and his last seven as superintendent at Jefferson.

Hladek stopped actively officiating in 2021 when

he suffered a stroke that June.

"I played golf on Sunday and had a great day and woke up Monday and had a stroke," he said.

The stroke affected

his right side and his peripheral vision in both eyes.

Hladek kept his

officiating license current for the last few years, but has not worked any games since.

"The most enjoyment is to be out there with the kids and the interaction with the coaches. You knew the coaches, and the camaraderie with the other officials," he said.

"You have to be able to ignore the stuff when you're starting out and then as you go you gain confidence."