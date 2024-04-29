Local notebook: Former Red River runner Lauren Dosch breaks two school records for Franciscan

Apr. 28—GRAND FORKS — After winning the President's Athletic Conference's Newcomer of the Year honor during cross country in the fall, freshman success has continued in the spring season for former Grand Forks Red River runner Lauren Dosch, now at NCAA Division III Franciscan University in Ohio.

At the PAC Championships in Morgantown, W.V., over the weekend, Dosch broke the school record in winning the 800.

She later ran a leg on Franciscan's runner-up 4x400 team, which beat the school record, as well.

Dosch's winning time in the 800 was a personal-best 2 minutes, 14.29 seconds.

In the 4x400, Dosch's group ran 4:07.83 to beat the school record by two seconds.

Dosch, the daughter of UND football assistant coach Tom Dosch, won the 2023 North Dakota Class A 800 meters and ran a leg on two first-place relay teams.

Thompson's Cadyn Schwabe is now North Dakota State's all-time stolen bases leader.

On April 20, in a win over Oral Roberts, Schwabe swiped his 53rd career stolen base in just three years with the Bison. He started his college career at Des Moines Area Community College.

A year ago, Schwabe stole 27 bases, which ranked second in the Summit League and second on NDSU's single-season list.

Schwabe has hit better than .300 for his Bison career and has 10 stolen bases this year on 15 attempts.

Schwabe is one Thompson's most decorated prep athletes, having won state titles in baseball, basketball and football in his high school career.

Thompson's Max Roller is climbing UND's track and field all-time records in his freshman season in Grand Forks.

At last week's U-Mary Classic in Bismarck, Roller clocked a personal-best time of 21.77 seconds in the 200 meters, which was good for the No. 6 time in school history.

Roller also started the meet on UND's third-place 4x100 team that recorded the No. 5 all-time UND mark in 41.93 seconds.

All four members of that UND relay team are from the area.

Roller was joined by Caleb Severson (Grand Forks), Jory Vasek (Fisher, Minn.) and Wyatt Mutzenberger (Grand Forks).

Roseau defenseman Alex Ballard and Grand Forks Red River forward Grant Gardner were named all-tournament team at the CCM National Invitational Tournament in Plymouth, Minn.

The four-day event ended Sunday when Ballard's Minnesota Seniors defeated Gardner's Team North Dakota 6-1 on Sunday in the championship game.

Team North Dakota was 2-2 at the tournament.

Gardner and Ballard were seniors in North Dakota high school hockey in 2023-24. Red River rising senior Tyson Ulmer scored two goals at the tournament, while Central rising senior Mack Blue had one.