Local News | Team USA sled hockey team partners with CU Boulder

Jun. 3—Sixteen players from the U.S. national sled hockey team partnered with the University of Colorado Boulder to learn how to improve performance in their sport.

The para-athletes participated in a multi-day study at the CU Boulder Recreation Center's ice rink that tested the effect of hockey stick length on performance, including metabolic effort, maximum speed and agility.

"There are countless studies in any sport you can think of, so I think it gives a lot of legitimacy to sled hockey that there's serious research being done on different problems that players face," team member Declan Farmer said.

Farmer is a three-time Paralympic gold medalist who participated in the study at CU Boulder. He's a four-time world champion who completed his 12th season on the U.S. national team in May.

"I think it's fantastic that something like this is being done," he said.

Sled hockey is an adaptation of ice hockey for people with physical disabilities that was first introduced in the 1994 Olympics. Athletes sit in custom-made sleds that have two hockey skate blades on the bottom. They're given two hockey sticks that have metal picks on the bottom so players can propel themselves forward. The game follows many of the same rules as traditional ice hockey.

Farmer said the standard suggestion for stick length is one where the top of the stick lines up at shoulder height while in the sled. But, he said, he and his teammates all have different preferences for stick height based on feeling. Farmer said he's looking forward to having data to back up or challenge those instinctual feelings.

"It was cool to be able to put that to the test a little bit in terms of objective numbers," Farmer said.

Alena Grabowski, a CU Boulder integrative physiology professor, said Paralympic research is relatively understudied. She's worked with para-athletes before, mostly in track and field. Her research focus is understanding how devices affect the way people move, in Paralympics and other settings.

"It's really fulfilling, I think, because there's a lot of specialized equipment that needs to be used for Paralympic athletes to be able to perform and be able to compete," Grabowski said. "And I feel lucky to be able to engage in some of the research that can support the most optimal devices for those athletes."

On the first day of the study, each athlete completed metabolic trials. They were strapped with equipment that allowed researchers to measure oxygen and carbon dioxide production while they skated around the ice rink with scheduled breaks. On the second day, the athletes participated in maximum speed trials and an agility course to mimic game scenarios, including quick stops and sharp turns.

During the trials, three stick lengths were tested to see which one provided the best performance.

CU Boulder doctoral candidate Zane Colvin said it was "awesome" to work with the athletes during the study. He could tell they all knew each other well and had been training together for years. Some of them were able to reach nearly 20 miles per hour at maximum speed, he said.

"Just being able to talk to athletes of their caliber is a super unique experience and a lot of fun," Colvin said.

The research team is working on producing a manuscript for publishing within the next few months. Because of that, they're waiting to release the results of the study.

"A lot of the things we are finding are new. Sled hockey is not a super common sport yet. It's quickly growing, but there hasn't been a ton of research on it," Colvin said, adding, "So a lot of the stuff we're finding is interesting to see because no one has done it yet."

Farmer said he was impressed with how the study was conducted. He said the researchers made an effort to learn the nuances of sled hockey to properly develop the study. He hopes the results might encourage players to experiment with other stick lengths and improve performance.

"If the results go one way or the other, like if the results are longer sticks are faster, maybe that gives them some incentive to take the leap and try it out," Farmer said.

Looking ahead, this study could pave the way for new research into equipment impacts on sports medicine or injury prevention in sled hockey.

"This is just the first stage and hopefully we can do a lot more research in the future," Grabowski said.

Colvin said the goal is to help the athletes to be the best they can be from a research perspective.

"If we can improve their performance, it might help further the sport," he said. "And, it might even help them win more gold medals."