Local News | Longmont Latinx Voices opens registration for middle school football program

May 31—Local nonprofit group Longmont Latinx Voices wants to make sure all youth in the city can enjoy sports on an equal playing field.

Sixth through eighth graders with a Longmont address are invited to join the newly-formed Longmont Youth Sports Association, sponsored by Longmont Latinx Voices. Starting in early August, the teams in the association will play tackle football under Noco Football, a league that draws participation from across northern Colorado.

Spearheading the Longmont Youth Sports Association is Victor Vela Sr., founder of LLV. Vela, who coached baseball and football in Longmont for almost 40 years, said he sees a need for an affordable, welcoming sports program for local middle schoolers.

"It's a team sport, and they'll learn how to be a team player," Vela said. "It will build confidence in them, and character."

One way of making the football teams accessible, Vela explained, is offering a low registration cost. Vela said families can pay upward of $800 for their kids to play in similar leagues, but the Longmont Youth Sports Association is asking for a participation fee of $200, which covers most of the athletic equipment.

"A lot of these kids that are underprivileged or at-risk financially, they just couldn't participate," Vela said, referencing his own time as a coach. "The main purpose is just to get these kids to start participating."

For families that qualify based on income guidelines, LLV will cover half of the cost, resulting in a participation fee of just $100. Parents don't have to pay the fee until the first day of practice.

"That's an unbelievable price," Vela said. "It's all for the kids. Those kids stay at home and have nothing to do because they afford to play."

According to Vela, Trail Ridge, Timberline PK-8, and Longs Peak middle schools have responded well to news of the Longmont Youth Sports Association, with faculty handing out fliers and encouraging kids to register. At Timberline, alone, around 60 students have already expressed interest in signing up, Vela said.

The goal is to recruit enough students for each Longmont middle school to have three football teams — one for each grade level.

"All of the P.E. teachers I've been able to speak to, they all think it's a great idea," Vela said. "We need this for the kids."

Vela hopes to work with the middle schools to host practices on their football fields once the league begins. The Longmont Youth Sports Association will also start looking for adult coaches for the teams as the season approaches.

For prospective players and coaches alike, Vela stressed that football experience is no obstacle.

"We're just teaching them the fundamentals of football, how to tackle, block and run," Vela said. "If they want to learn, they can come on board."

For more information about the Longmont Youth Sports Association, or to register, call Vela at 303-587-3495.