Local NCAA football, basketball national champions to appear at Dayton Mall today

Two local NCAA national champions are set to appear at the Dayton Mall today.

Bree Hall, of Huber Heights, and Rod Moore, Jr., of Clayton, are scheduled to appear for an autograph signing at the mall from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today, May 25.

Hall, a Wayne High School graduate, is a two-time NCAA women’s basketball champion with the University of South Carolina. Most recently, Hall and the Gamecocks won the 2024 National Championship with an 87-75 win over Iowa in April.

Moore, a Northmont High School graduate, won a national championship with the University of Michigan in football in January. Moore and the Wolverines secured the College Football Playoff National Championship with a 34-14 win over Washington.

“Come out and show your support for our hometown national champions,” officials for the mall shared on social media.