Local man jumps pond for cheese-rolling event of lifetime

ASHLAND Local chiropractor Dwain Porter probably feels like the Big Cheese after completing the annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake in Gloucester, England.

Porter traveled to England in May to participate in the cheese roll on Cooper's Hill. A 7-pound round of Double Gloucester cheese is rolled down the hill and participants chase it; the winner is the one who has it in hand first and he or she gets to keep the cheese. Double Gloucester is a hard, mild cheese made with full milk fat. This type of cheese dates to 1498.

"It's a super-crazy, unbelievable event that has no prize money or fame or reward, just self-honor and self-respect to overcome a death-defying feat," Porter said.

Cheese rolling is thought by some to date to pre-Roman times, but the first documented cheese roll was in 1826.

"It is considered the most dangerous sport. It is really over the top," said Porter, pointing out he received several cuts and bruises, shoulder ligament, sprains and strains.

"I was kicked or something in the back of the head three-fourths of the way down the hill and received a hematoma behind my ear," Porter said. "I think I blacked out for a few seconds because I don't remember a portion of the race."

He's not alone in his injuries. The average is 33 injuries per 100 contestants. The threat of injury was no deterrent for Porter.

"I watched videos on this event for over a year. I have always liked extreme sports and challenges," he said. "The cheese-rolling hill did not look intimidating until I got there. A shrill went through me when I saw the hill the morning of the event. We got there a little after 10 Monday morning. There were already thousands there lining the hill and hundreds at the top of the hill ready to run. Many were drinking beer."

However difficult the event is, joining up is simple. Porter said there are no applications, fees, waivers or rules. Porter said each race has about 30 runners, or chasers.

"Just tell them that you would like to participate and they guide you up the hill, ('Go that way, mate!')," Porter said. "Getting to the top of the hill is an obstacle course within itself and an extreme challenge. You literally have to crawl the 200 yards by grabbing tree roots and tall, wet tufts of grass just to keep from falling backwards down the hill. Just standing on the hill is dangerous. It is wet, slippery and very steep."

To run the race, participants must fight their way to the head of the line, as the number of runners is limited.

"I had to literally fight my way to the front of the line ahead of the other men trying to do the same thing," Porter said. "There were fisticuffs and pushing and shoving and slipping and sliding, at the top, prior to the race.

"There were about 15 men (security) at the top of the hill supposedly directing the race crowd and controlling the entry into each race, but all of the security men were drinking and having a great time, which means there was not a whole lot of supervision. It was wild at the top of the hill for the potential racers," he said.

At noon, the cheese master rolls an album-sized, white-paper-rolled wheel of cheese approximately 3 inches thick down "Cooper's Hill," reaching up to 70 miles per hour as it rolls down the 180-meter declining hill.

"No one, of course, catches it, but the first one to reach the bottom of the hill is crowned champion and is awarded the cheese," Porter said.

Why would one do this?

Porter said it's for the adrenaline rush.

"Some people win, some merely finish and many get injured — this year saw a number of broken bones, sprains and minor injuries — but all look back on the cheese-rolling experience with fond memories," he said. "But the most important thing was out of 30 runners, I was not in the bottom 10 finishers. Success!"

