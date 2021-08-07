Local Little League team advances at regional; COVID sends three other teams home

Aug. 7—WACO, Texas — Sunset Little League of Rio Rancho advanced through two rounds of the Southwestern Regional without even playing Friday.

Little League officials sent home three teams — Tulsa (Okla.) National, Starkville (Miss.) and Texas East — of the eight in its Southwestern Regional majors baseball division. Each of the three each had at least one positive COVID-19 test among its members.

"In consultation with its medical advisors, Little League International has notified the teams that they will no longer be able to participate in the tournament. The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed," Little League said on its regional website.

Sunset lost 7-6 to the Oklahoma team on Thursday and moved into a scheduled Friday elimination bracket game vs. Starkville, which fell 6-4 to North Boulder, Colo. That elimination bracket game became a walkover for Sunset, as did the next one in the bracket occupied by Texas East.

Sunset is scheduled to play a 3 p.m. game Saturday, airing on Longhorn Network, against Friday's Arkansas-Texas West winner.

In Thursday's Sunset loss, Logan Sunstrom and Liam Lynas both had two of the Rio Rancho team's seven hits. Brayden Bustillos allowed four runs in relief of Sunstrom, who allowed the other three in three innings of work.