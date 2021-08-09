Local lenders see strong recovery from pandemic

John Cox, The Bakersfield Californian
·4 min read

Aug. 8—From a local banking and credit union perspective, it's almost as though the COVID-19 recession never happened.

Last year's shutdown of a sizable portion of the local economy, and the accompanying layoffs of many hospitality and health-care workers, appears to have had little lasting effect on most local borrowers' ability to keep up with their loan repayment obligations.

Kern County financial institutions credit two main factors: loan forbearance agreements that allowed people extra time to catch up with their debts — even if they didn't need it — and government recovery money for individuals and businesses that fell on hard times.

The result has been relatively clean second-quarter balance sheets at locally based credit unions and commercial banks. Even lenders are surprised at the rebound.

"I didn't expect it to come back this quickly," said A.J. Antongiovanni, president and CEO at Bakersfield-based Mission Bank. "I think people have come out and spent money, especially in hospitality, travel, the entertainment sector and restaurants."

Added Chuck Smith, senior vice president and chief lending officer at Valley Strong Credit Union, also based in Bakersfield: "What looked like really, really dark times 15 months ago, it didn't come to fruition."

Lending institutions say it may be a little too early to declare victory over the recession. The global supply chain still hasn't recovered and signs of inflation are popping up, not to mention risks that the highly contagious Delta variant will bring a return to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Just as big a threat in the eyes of some bankers is that consumers who are hanging on because of government stimulus payments won't be able to keep up once the assistance ends.

"The wildcard is what happens when all the stimulus goes away," Smith said.

Still, considering how deeply the recession disrupted society, borrowers seem to have done remarkably well.

Very little sign of the recession showed up in the second-quarter financial reports filed by Bakersfield-based Safe 1 Credit Union.

The amount of loans that had to be written off through June 30 because of lack of payment, $492,737, was less than half what it was a year prior. And it was less last year at that time than it was a year before.

What's more, fewer of the credit union's members filed for bankruptcy protect as of June 30 than at the same point in 2019, by a margin of 54 to 61.

In one obvious indication that people weren't making debt payments on the same schedule as before, Safe 1's share of delinquent loans to total loans edged up by June 30 to a little more than a third of 1 percent as compared with a quarter of a percent at that point in both of the two previous years.

CEO David King said that was to be expected in light of the credit union's forbearance program. Borrowers were offered extra time to make payments, and while they didn't technically fall behind, regulations require that it be reported in the credit union's own financial update as a delinquency.

Only a small portion of the credit union's loans are still in forbearance, he said. Meanwhile, Safe 1's loan delinquencies are at their lowest in a decade, and almost none of its members are requesting additional time to make loan payments.

Ironically, perhaps, credit unions and banks have seen a big jump in deposits that King attributes to people receiving government stimulus payments at a time there was little opportunity to spend money outside the house.

"People hunkered down and the government provided a lot of stimulus," he said.

Smith at Valley Strong likened the situation to consumers "weathering the storm."

His credit union saw its share of delinquent loans relative to total loans decline between the second quarter of last year to this year's second quarter. Loan charge-offs also dropped, by 62 percent year over year.

Much of the credit goes to government intervention, he said. Generous unemployment benefits and payments to individuals staved off what could have been a catastrophe, while the federal Paycheck Protection Program helped keep businesses alive.

"It worked," Smith said.

Mission Bank was generous with forbearance agreements during the early days of the pandemic, Antongiovanni said. Some customers who didn't need it took full benefit of the offer just so they could hold onto cash, he said, adding that the institution has since ceased all such agreements.

The bank now has less than $1 million in loans classified as troubled, which is low by its own historical standards.

To Antongiovanni, the big challenge now is finding a way to ease jobless people off their unemployment benefits in order to help businesses fill open positions.

He attributed his bank's overall solid performance to the fact that consumers who were unable to get out of the house during California's stay-at-home order are finally able to get out and enjoy themselves.

"I think there was some pent-up demand and you're seeing people that are just going out and spending money," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • CryptoPunk NFT Prices Jump Up 50% in Seven Days

    The rush on CryptoPunk non-fungible tokens (NFTs) skyrocketed this week with daily trading volumes in the tens of millions of dollars.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy?

    Let's see why Fastly broadly missed analysts' expectations -- and if its stock is still worth buying as the bulls rush for the exits. Simply put, Fastly accelerates the delivery of a website or app's content to the end user over a secure connection.

  • 4 Stocks That Represent Potential Bargains

    These companies' valuations are more compelling than peers

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Robinhood surfs the retail trading wave

    Robinhood surfs the retail trading wave

  • Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is Entering a Value Investment Territory

    For several weeks, Lockheed Martin CorporationNYSE:LMT) has been drifting downwards. Lackluster Q2 2021 earnings certainly didn’t help the cause, and full-year downward revision just made the story any better. However, the company pays a reliable dividend of 2.87%, and with the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.1, the top defense contractor is entering a value investment territory.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Set to Open Slightly Down

    FEATURE Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.

  • Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Back To Work, But Prices At Record High

    The fares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the U.S. are at a record high, despite their drivers returning to work. The fares have risen month-to-month from February through July, WSJ reports quoting Rakuten Intelligence’s data. Consumers have paid over 50% more for a ride in July compared with January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, both Uber and Lyft hiked their fares amid driver shortages. According to Uber, 30% more drivers signed up for work i

  • Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    RBA earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Wise Reminds Me of Early PayPal

    Wise has the same spirit as the powerhouse fintech did in its younger days -- and it's using a similar playbook.

  • Advice From Mark Cuban, Warren Buffett and Other Experts That Can Help You Survive a Crisis

    Amid a calamitous year (and then some) marked with historic civil unrest, a full-blown pandemic and a whiplashed economy, we could all use some words of encouragement. And to whom shall we turn for...

  • Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • 2 Telehealth Companies Worth Adding to Your Watchlist

    Telehealth is one of the hottest areas at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) belongs on your watchlist because there's a good chance that it's going to continue its streak of successes in a brand new market. In short, people are continuing to use Teladoc's services to get primary medical care from a distance, and its membership base is still expanding.

  • My Top Warren Buffet Stock to Buy Right Now

    In 1942, Warren Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11 years old, adding three shares of an oil company called Cities Service to his portfolio. With that in mind, he added $735 million in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year. This move took many investors by surprise as Buffett has historically shied away from young public companies (Snowflake IPO'd in Sept. 2020).

  • 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

    The Delta variant has upended return-to-work plans. What that means for companies, employees, and investors.

  • Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Informal talks are taking place to deal with the fall-out from two rulings by India's Supreme Court that threaten the repayment of loans totalling nearly 500 billion rupees ($6.73 billion) to some of India's largest banks, bankers close to the matter say. Last week, India's Supreme Court effectively blocked Future Group's $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries, jeopardising nearly $2.69 billion the retail conglomerate owes to Indian banks. That ruling was delivered days after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to allow telecom companies to approach the Department of Telecommunications to renegotiate outstanding dues in a long-runinng dispute with Indian telecom players.