Local legend Larry Catuzzi to be honored at Texans vs. Titans game in Week 8

After years of making a profound impact on the game of football, local legend Larry Catuzzi will be honored at NRG Stadium ahead of the Houston Texans’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 for his induction into the Bowl Season Leadership Hall of Fame. The team issued a statement on Thursday regarding the pregame plans, which included comments from members of the football community that reflected their high opinion of Mr. Catuzzi.

“We’re excited to honor some longtime valued contributors to bowl games and college football,” Bowl Season Executive Director Nick Carparelli said in the Texans’ release on the matter. “Celebrating friends like Larry who have given so much back to the game is always a thrill. He is most deserving, and we thank him for his dedication and service.”

While this occasion might not explicitly relate to the Texans’ on-field product, it is clear from the release that they are excited to have such a revered character in attendance for the game. According to the content of their release, Mr. Catuzzi had a prolific career in investment banking that enabled him to make serious contributions to the sport of football over the years that have had a profound impact on college football in particular.

The team also indicated that Catuzzi was an integral part of the team that enabled the Texans to build NRG Stadium back in 2002, which laid the groundwork for the return of football in Houston. Without his help, the Texans may not exist as they do today, hence their overwhelming reverence for the part he played in their founding.

Coach Catuzzi joins five other new members into the Leadership Hall of Fame class for 2022 including Richard Giannini from the Bahamas Bowl, Mickey Holmes from the Sugar Bowl, Tom Mickle from the Citrus Bowl, Jimmy Rogers from the Sun Bowl, and Ellie Ziegler from the Fiesta Bowl.

