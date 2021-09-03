Local kid Ricky Pearsall breaks down his do-it-all performance in No. 25 ASU’s season-opening win
Pac-12 Network analysts Ashley Adamson, Ryan Leaf, and Michael Bumpus catch up with No. 25 Arizona State football's Ricky Pearsall after the Sun Devils' 41-14 win over Southern Utah on Thursday, September 2nd. Pearall, who grew up in Tempe, caught two receptions, completed a 29-yard pass, and rushed for a touchdown in the triumph.