'A local kid who had a big dream': Hall honored at 47th Ashland Elks Sports Day

ASHLAND Just before Saturday’s 47th Ashland Elks Sports Day officially began, the evening’s honoree, Jeff Hall, wiped his brow.

“I have to cool down in case George tries to put me to work,” Hall said with a laugh, referring to the event’s chairman George Stout.

While all the preparations for the night’s festivities were already finished, Hall is no stranger to work.

His work and determination took him from a Westwood kid who just loved the game of basketball to being a national champion with the 1986 Louisville Cardinals.

“I’m a local kid who had a big dream,” Hall told the attendees of Saturday’s banquet. “It just so happened that I found something I was pretty good at and I had the desire to become pretty good at it.”

The desire fueled Hall to be the best he could be and gave him what he called “that fire in the belly” to make his dream a reality.

Hall’s lifelong friend and former teammate Rick Clark, who introduced Hall at the event, said it was evident at an early age that Hall was capable of greatness.

“Jeff Hall could’ve been good at any sport he played,” Clark said. “He was a competitor. He always wanted to win. It didn’t matter what it was, even if it was croquet, he wanted to win. I learned real quick, I wanted him on my team.”

Clark, who said Hall was like a member of his family growing up, talked about how that competitive streak led Hall to always strive to get better when it came to basketball.

“We walked the streets of Westwood a lot,” Clark said. “But when Jeff walked the streets, he was dribbling a basketball.”

Hall considers his time growing up in Westwood instrumental in shaping him into the man he became. He recalled a classic line that Hillary Clinton once used years ago to sum it up.

“I’m not a Hillary Clinton fan… but I agree with her when she said, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’” Hall said. “Westwood was my village.”

One of the people who helped raise Hall into the player he became was Fairview coach George Cooke. Hall says Cooke wasn’t afraid to show tough love to get his players mentally ready to play at a high level.

Hall shared an amusing example of how Cooke would operate.

“George Cooke was an unbelievable coach,” Hall said. “We didn’t play particularly well one game… and he got on us in a way that was pretty good. He told us to go to the baseline and get on all fours. He said, if you’re going to play like dogs, you’re going to act like dogs. and he made us bark up and down the floor.”

Cooke’s guidance and Hall’s remarkable talent made the guard a sought-after recruit among many local colleges and beyond.

“All the colleges wanted him,” Clark said. “Morehead, Marshall, West Virginia… Notre Dame sent him a letter.”

Hall recounted the story that made Louisville stand out amongst the pack.

“I worked for John Clark during the summer months,” Hall said. “Cut grass, paint sheds, whatever John needed. and I banked the money. Back then, people had to sit and watch you play to evaluate you. So, in 1981, I paid $400 of my own money to go to what they called a high potential basketball camp.”

“It was held in Louisville and it was a great way to get exposure,” Hall continued. “Out of 450 kids, I was the MVP. I played the best ball of my life that week.”

It turned out that the camp director had connections to Louisville coach Denny Crum’s recruiting coach, Bobby Dotson. The director called Dotson and laid out why Hall should be a Cardinal.

“He’ll be a senior next year, he’s the best player in the state, and you don’t know his name,” Hall recounted what the director said to Dotson. “Come over and watch him play.”

Dotson did just that and after six months of recruiting, Hall committed to Louisville.

“We couldn’t pay for college on our own,” Hall said. “But what I could do is sign on the dotted line and go play for coach Crum.”

“A lot of people thought he was crazy playing at Louisville,” Clark said. “But Jeff wanted to prove that he belonged. He played with a lot of great players… and here’s this kid from Westwood. They tried to intimidate him, but he never backed off.”

Several members of Hall’s family attended the event. Hall talked about how his wife, Terri, helped keep him grounded during his playing days in Louisville.

“I’ve needed her from Day 1,” Hall said. “Anyone who’s played in college knows, it’s not roses every day. I thought very seriously about transferring to Morehead at one point. I asked Terri if she’d move with me there and she said, ‘Absolutely not.’ She kept me at Louisville.”

After his playing career, Hall coached Ashland and Rose Hill to 16th Region championships in 1992 and 2003 respectively.

“When he got into coaching, if he’d stayed, he would’ve been one of the best to ever do it,” Clark said. “He took those guys to State and made them mentally tough and made them believe they could get there.”

During the event, Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins presented Hall with a certificate decreeing June 15, 2024, to be Jeff Hall Day.

“I originally thought, since you played basketball and basketballs are round… we could name one of the roundabouts after you,” Perkins joked before revealing the certificate.

Stout also presented Hall with a state proclamation from Sen. Robin Webb recognizing Hall’s achievements.

“Basketball has been a tremendous vehicle for me,” Hall said. “I just so happened to be skilled and passionate enough about it and really be in the right place at the right time.”