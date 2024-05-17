Local HS baseball, softball and girls soccer scores, highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The spring sports season is alive and well in Kansas, with girls’ soccer, baseball and softball all taking the field in their respective sports.

Here are the games and scores KSN covered in our 10 p.m. newscast on Thursday. Highlights will be added after the newscast ends.

Baseball

Manhattan 1

vs. Maize 4

Softball

Maize 1

vs. Washburn Rural 8

Girl’s Soccer

Wichita North 0

vs. Maize 5

Lawrence Free-State 2

vs. Derby 1

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 0

vs. Bishop Carroll 2

Wichita East 0

vs. Washburn Rural 8

Garden City 3

vs. Manhattan 2

Eisenhower 0

vs. Andover 2

Hays 0

vs. Andover Central 3

Wichita Trinity 2

vs. Wichita Classical 1

