Local hoops great Hanson, radio's Glover bounce ideas on life after Calipari at UK

Apr. 9—Few people know the pressure cooker that is coaching basketball at the University of Kentucky quite as well as Reggie Hanson.

Not only did Hanson — who starred for Pulaski County High School en route to the 1986 Kentucky high school boys basketball state championship — play for UK in one of its most tumultuous eras, amid a coaching change and NCAA-enforced probation, he also served as an assistant coach under former Wildcats head coach Tubby Smith from 2000 to 2007.

Now, UK basketball enters a new era as the school officially parted ways with coach John Calipari on Tuesday. Calipari officially announced his departure from Lexington, and media reports have indicated that the 15-year Wildcats coach is likely headed for the same position at the University of Arkansas, an SEC rival of Kentucky's.

Though Calipari made four Final Fours in his first six years at UK and won the NCAA Tournament in 2012, his recent record hasn't been as sterling: The last four years have brought two unexpected first round upsets in the NCAA Tournament, and one year of missing the Big Dance altogether — arguably the worst season in the program's modern history. The result has been mounting fan dissatisfaction expressed on social media and radio chat shows, and pressure on UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart to find a way out of the tricky contract under which Calipari was operating.

Calipari's departure resolves those quandaries for Kentucky, but now puts the program facing an uncertain future as the hunt for a new coach begins in earnest. Names tossed around on message boards and in speculative social media posts and articles include the likes of Connecticut's Dan Hurley, fresh off a second NCAA title won Monday, Baylor's Scott Drew, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, former Kentucky coach and current St. John's leader Rick Pitino, and others.

"I'm not surprised that he left," said Hanson. "... That's the nature of the beast in coaching.

"Kentucky is probably a 10 year job, meaning after 10 years, it may be time to see what else is out there," he added. "But I'm not surprised. He did a great job at Kentucky, and being a part of the business for 14 years, my mindset is, that's just a part of the business."

That was almost exactly the take expressed by Larry Glover. Based in Pulaski County, Glover covers University of Kentucky Sports on his radio program Larry Glover Live on 590 WVLK, often pairing with another UK basketball great, Kenny Walker, to discuss the issues surrounding the commonwealth's favorite athletes.

"I think the break up between John and UK probably was necessary," said Glover. "I think it will be good for both parties. I think John kind of summed it up in his message to the fan base (Tuesday) that it was time for a fresh perspective. I think that's true. I think John's a very good coach, I think this is a very good job, but I think it's a 10-year job, and really maybe John stayed four or five years too long."

Hanson didn't get the opportunity to interact with Calipari during his time coaching, just seeing him around at various recruiting events, but did get to know Donovan much better, as the latter was beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Pitino at Kentucky during Hanson's final two years in blue and white after having started under previous UK coach Eddie Sutton.

"He used to practice with us, run conditioning with us," said Hanson. "It was his very first year of getting his foot in the door."

Indeed, when asked who he'd like to see, Hanson noted that Donovan is someone he'd "love to see" at Kentucky, along with Hurley. However, "it's a long shot for both," he added.

"Billy would do well at any college job, he's shown that," said Hanson. "It's not about whether he would be a good fit or do well. He would do great. It's just about the reason he left college is because of all the craziness that was starting from recruiting, and the NCAA rules. Now, all that's on steroids. It's a whole different animal out there now (with NIL and the transfer portal). ... It's just a matter of whether he wants to deal with something like that."

As for Hurley, Hanson said, "I'll be surprised (if he's hired by UK) because he's been a (New) Jersey guy, that area, all his life. The jobs that he's had, he's not moved too far from that area. I think UConn was probably his dream job. Even though (former UConn coach Jim) Calhoun kind of built that program to where it is, (Hurley) is the face of it now. He is UConn basketball now from here on out, whereas when it comes to Kentucky, he's just a piece of the pie."

Likewise, Glover thinks it's "unlikely" that Hurley will seriously listen to UK's pitch.

"What good reason would he have to leave UConn, a program he just won two straight national championships with? What can Kentucky offer him that he's not getting at UConn, beyond money?" asked Glover. "Maybe (more money is) enough. He doesn't strike me as a guy that's truly motivated by money. Obviously it's an issue, but if it's comparable, I don't see why he would ever leave UConn and what he's got going on there. He's a mythical figure there now. If he comes to Kentucky, he's just the next in line. It's a different vibe."

Likewise, Glover doesn't feel Donovan is a viable candidate, given that he's still coaching out the end of the current NBA season in Chicago, and UK is looking for a coach now. He's also not so sure about someone like Pitino or Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, another name frequently mentioned in connection with the commonwealth's current coaching carousel.

"I think Bruce Pearl has many qualities that would be perfect for this job. I think you have a big personality, I think he would handle being the coach very, very well," said Glover. However, previous run-ins with the NCAA "probably give him too much baggage for him to be very high on the list."

The same is true of Pitino, who is fondly remembered by many at UK but whose time at the University of Louisville was marred by scandal. "The more people who might say no (to UK), the more likely Rick's on that list somewhere, but he wouldn't be near the top, I wouldn't think," said Glover.

Glover's likely favorite for the job? Drew, who won a national title with the Texas-based Baylor Bears in 2021, having taken over a program devastated by scandal in 2003 and leading it to the top of the sport.

"I'm told that he and (Barnhart) have a good relationship and know each other," said Glover. "He has won a championship. He built a program at Baylor from nothing to a top 10 program that can win a title. He has kind of a down-to-earth, easygoing personality which might be a good fit here, frankly.

"I think that there's probably something to be said (for Barnhart) about having someone that's going to be easy to work with," added Glover. "From what I've heard, he and Mitch have a similar world view, and I can see them having having the kind of relationship that (former UK athletic director) C.M. Newton and Rick Pitino had, where they're on the same page and they're working in conjunction.

"It might ultimately be the perfect hire, although I will say, talking to my listeners, there will be a portion of the fan base that won't be impressed," continued Glover. "They're looking for more sizzle than what Scott Drew would bring to the table, but sometimes, you get what you need vs. what you want."

Hanson said that whoever UK hires should be "a coach that has a lot of energy, that's got some arrogance and a lot of confidence that can galvanize the fan base, and has a sense of humor and thick skin."

He hopes the new hire is made "sooner rather than later, because if it drags on too long, then it's going to affect guys who are currently on the team and what they do, and guys that may come to Kentucky or not. So it could affect how the season could go next year."

Glover said that the program is in better shape perhaps "than some fans realize" after the disappointments in recent years, including the upset loss to 14-seeded Oakland to end Kentucky's most recent season.

"As John showed when he came here in 2009, it went from being an NIT-caliber program (under previous coach Billy Gillespie) to being an Elite Eight program that was the cool kids on the block in six months," said Glover. "Kentucky is a magical brand name in college basketball. It still means something to kids that you're recruiting. ... There are lot of fans, I think, who feel that the Kentucky program is in a very low spot. I think that's a little bit of an exaggeration and hyperbole, really. I think the program is not as far off from being a Final Four program as maybe a lot of people believe."

Again, Hanson shared a similar outlook with Glover.

"Kentucky fans are passionate," said Hanson. "The program is not in a bad place. We haven't reached our expectations over the last four or five years in terms of making that deep run, but the program itself is not in a bad place. It's just a matter of whoever comes in, they gotta be able to get the players that can take the program to the next level to make those deep runs."