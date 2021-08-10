Local high schools hold first day of fall football practice

Aug. 10—There's something about the first day of fall football practice that never loses its luster.

"There's always a high level of anticipation and excitement," Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper said. "It's a new season, new slate. After putting in all of the work over the course of the offseason, I think that just cranks up the intensity that much more by the time you meet again in the preseason."

"Obviously with being able to do stuff in the summer time, you kind of have a little bit of an idea of where you're at," Webb City coach John Roderique said. "But all of the stuff leading up to it — getting the paper work finished up, the parent meetings, planning and things like that — those are all things that you have to get through. Then once you get on the field, it feels like you would think. It's the fun part."

Monday marked the first day of official football practices for all MSHSAA-member high schools in Missouri. Teams will spend the next 2 1/2 weeks prepping for the start of the regular season, which is slated for Aug. 27 for local teams Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Carl Junction and Neosho.

Joplin is coming off of a 6-5 campaign that was ended by a 28-7 loss to eventual state champion Raymore-Peculiar in the Class 6 District 3 semifinals. It marked the program's sixth consecutive winning season under Jasper.

The Eagles have experience on their side this year with 39 lettermen and 14 starters returning.

"I think we're focused on the process of what we need to do to continue to get better — work hard and all of the intangible things," Jasper said. "We know that with the guys we have, we have a chance to be pretty good if we do all of the right things, stay focused on our goals and be good teammates.

"This senior class has done a great job of ringing the leadership throughout the offseason. They work hard and set the tone. We definitely saw that on the first day as well."

Following a pandemic-riddled 2020 season, COVID-19 continues to present several hurdles to overcome as another wave of positive cases arrives in the area as well as the state. and although protocols and restrictions have eased at most businesses and public spaces across Joplin, Jasper said his team is still taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

"Honestly, it (CODIV 19) is still around us," he said. "I think we're dealing with things a little bit differently this year, but it's still a concern if you look at the area news reports. So we focus on what we can control. We always talk to our kids about hydration, diet and putting yourself in good situations to be healthy. This is another part of that conversation."

The Eagles kick off the season with a Week 1 game at Webb City, which went 11-2 and made a run to the Class 5 semifinals a season ago. The Cardinals have won 12 state titles under Roderique since his hiring in 1997.

Roderique said this year's Webb City squad features less experience, but a considerable amount of talent similar to seasons past.

"The main focus right now is just the process we have to go through from a fundamental standpoint and conditioning," Roderique said. "This year is a little bit different where we have a lot less experience. It's a much greener team in terms of playing time. So there's a lot of work to be done between now and Week 1.

"It's always enjoyable to see how much kids have come since the year prior. Some of them are in bigger roles and have moved up in the depth chart. Just seeing what they're capable of and how much they've progressed is one of the things that's really rewarding."

Carthage comes off a 9-1 season that ended in a 42-21 loss to Webb City in the Class 5 District 6 championship game. The Tigers, who claimed a state title in 2019, were tabbed the Central Ozark Conference champions in the regular season after going a perfect 8-0.

The Jon Guidie-led Tigers play at Ozark to open the 2021 regular season.

Carl Junction, coached by Doug Buckmaster, comes off a 6-6 season and opens 2021 at home against Willard. Neosho, in its first season under head coach Brandon Taute, plays at Republic in Week 1 after going 0-10 in 2020.

