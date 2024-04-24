Local High School student to compete in National Gymnastics competition

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Gymnast Jenna Kidd from Virginia Techniques Gymnastics and Blacksburg High School qualified for the USAG Level 9 Eastern National Championships.

Kidd is only 15 years old and has earned her spot in the championship meet after a strong performance at the USAG Regional Championship. She claimed the uneven bar event title with an impressive 9.5 and third place in the floor exercise. All around, her score was 37.325, placing her fifth in the Junior 8 age division and securing her spot in the USAG Eastern National Championships.

“We are proud of Jenna for qualifying to compete at this prestigious event,” said Cheryl Johnson, owner, and head coach of Virginia Techniques Gymnastics in Christiansburg. VA Techniques has had five other gymnasts qualify to Eastern Nationals over the last eight years. “Jenna has had a wonderful season. Her hard work, dedication, and perseverance have paid off, and we could not be more excited for her to have this opportunity to compete and showcase her skills amongst the best of the best at this level.”

Kidd will compete at the USAG Development Program 2024 Eastern National Championship on May 4 at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center in South Carolina.

