Local high school pitcher makes history throwing back-to-back no-hitters

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Zane Nordquist is a man of few words.

When FOX 5 first spoke to the lefty, a pitcher for El Camino High School, his only personal goal this season was the following:

“I definitely want to throw a no-hitter. That’s what I’ve been urging to do throughout high school.”

The local high school pitcher accomplished that goal, not just once but twice.

He struck out 19 out of 21 batters against Valley Center, tying a CIF record for second most strikeouts in seven innings.

“Fourth inning I started feeling I had confidence going through the rest of the game. The K’s showed how dominate the curveball was, it was really exciting,” said Nordquist.

The second time he threw 15 strikeouts.

The 17-year-old, who’s motivated by his team and his family, is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Evan.

“This program means everything. My brother went here a few years ago. Coming here as a freshman, being able to play varsity — field means everything, program means everything to me,” said Nordquist. “It’s cool because we’re both pitchers.”

The SDSU commit is excited to take the wildcats to their first state championship.

“I just want to go out there and be the best I can. I just want to go out there and compete,” said Nordquist.

The all-star has his sights set on the CIF championship and competing with his team to get their first banner.

