Local high school football game ends with whopping 171 points. See the jaw-dropping stats

Along a freezing cold Edwin Fauver Stadium sideline stood Pembroke seniors Tyson Totten, JJ Gabbey, Jayden Mast and Sean Pustulka. They proudly wore their slick green football jerseys on the West team's sideline of Eddie Meath All-Star Game, without pads as they prepare to defend their 8-man state title this weekend.

Gabbey brought his state championship ring to University of Rochester. He didn't flaunt his jewelry, but Gabbey's golden football, basketball and track and field pins brightly accencuated the emerald "Section V Championship Defensive MVP" and "8-Man State Championship" patches on his varsity jacket.

Pembroke coach Brandon Ricci's football team has nine seniors who are two-time Section V champions with a three finals appearances in four seasons. Totten, Gabbey and Mast have been there the whole ride. And after scoring in the triple digits during a record-breaking 107-64 win over Section III's Frankfort-Schuyler in last week's region semifinals, the Dragons are one win away from pulling off a perfect season.

Pembroke senior JJ Gabbey shows off his 2022 football state championship ring while attending the Eddie Meath All-Star Game on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at the University of Rochester.

"Sometimes the football gods bless us," said Ricci, who is also Pembroke's principal. "Everything is coming together for their senior year."

If 171 points in a game aren't eye-popping enough, take a look at some of the statistics from Pembroke's latest win and their season, with Totten's totals leading the way.

Pembroke football by the numbers

Pembroke senior Tyson Totten rushed for 626 yards and 10 touchdowns during a 107-64 win over Frankfort-Schuyler in the NYSPHSAA semifinals. He's smashing records left and right, approaching 4,000 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns this season.

Since 8-man football is fairly new to the New York State landscape, it is uncertain if Section V or NYSPHSAA will distinguish between 8-man and 11-man football records. But Ricci knows how he'll remember Totten electrifying region semifinals performance.

"No one has ever rushing for more yards in a single game," Ricci said.

Here is a look at some of the standout numbers from that game and season for Totten and the Pembroke team:

626 - Totten's rushing yards in last week's semifinals. Joe Benedict of Sandy Creek set the NYS rushing record at 584 in 2016.

10 - Totten's touchdown total in the semifinals, the most touchdowns scored in an NYS game in 97 years. The state record is 11 by Tom Wallace in 1926.

107 - Points scored by Pembroke last week, which is astonishing, but nowhere near the state record. Union-Endicott scored 148 points in a 1914 contest, and there are at least 20 more times a team has scored 100 points.

64 - Total points Totten accounted for last week, trailing Wallace's 66 points scored nearly 100 years ago.

66 - Single season touchdown total for Totten, which only trails the 67 touchdowns former Onondaga and Michigan star Mike Hart scored 20 years ago.

3,835 - Rushing yards in a single season for Totten, who is approaching a huge milestone of 4,000 yards. Hart rushed for an NYS record 3,489 in 2003.

95 - Total touchdowns Pembroke has scored this year.

"The scoreboard was about to short circuit," said Ricci, who began coaching on Batavia's staff 17 years ago.

Pembroke head coach Brandon Ricci talks about what winning the first ever #nysphsaa eight man regional football title means to his school. pic.twitter.com/azWG7qKaf8 — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) November 25, 2022

Tyson Totten time at Pembroke

Pembroke seniors Jayden Mast, Tyson Totten, Sean Pustulka and JJ Gabbey attended the Eddie Meath All-Star Game on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at the University of Rochester. They did not play as they prepare for the NYS 8-Man championship game.

Pembroke's senior class has 55 students, nine of whom make up half the football team. When only 10 kids signed up for the 2021 spring season, Ricci called up five freshman to fill out the roster. Totten, Gabbey and Mast were among them.

Totten would be a generational athlete at any school. Months after capturing Pembroke's first football title in 2022, Totten led the basketball team to its first Section V championship. He's on pace to becoming the program's all-time leading scorer in that sport. Totten owns many Pembroke football records but is quick to credit his offensive linemen: Gabbey, Mast, Ben Steinberg, Jayden Bridge, Madden Perry, Octavius Martin and Hayden Williams. They have great hands and are huge for a school their size. Gabbey is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. The smallest lineman is 220 pounds.

Ran into some dogs at the Eddie Meath game. I got video of the cheerleaders’ dance battle too lol. pic.twitter.com/KtcUHtejkk — Marquel Slaughter🌊 (@MarquelSports) November 21, 2023

Quarterback Vijay Dhanda and fullback Caleb Felski are also key rushers and blockers. Pembroke's run heavy offense if efficient, but its defense is aiding a plus-30 turnover margin.

"They're hogs up front. Them and my fullback Caleb Felski, they're clearing the path all the way for me this season," Totten said.

The Dragons are ranked No. 1 in the state, but they may need to play their best game against Moravia. The seniors and captains will have them ready. Assistant coaches Norman Foster, John Hochmuth, Justin Lobe and former NFL player John Kling have also been essential.

"They're ecstatic," Ricci said. "Many went through it last year so that helps us stay calm and focused."

NYSPHSAA 8-man football Regional Championship

Who: Pembroke (12-0) vs. Section IV Moravia (12-0).

When and where: Noon Friday at Cicero-North Syracuse.

NYSSWA rankings: No. 1 Pembroke; No. 2 Moravia.

