Local gymnast finishes strong season with regional runner-up

May 8—PELLA — A local gymnast recently competed a successful 2024 season that saw her show well at state and advance to regionals where she would collect more medals.

Pella native Rachael DeJong recently finished off her season in impressive fashion. Back in March, DeJong, who competes for Team Flip Gymnastics in Ottumwa, took fourth place in the all-around competition in the Silver Level at the Iowa Xcel State Championships in Bettendorf.

That finished advanced her to her next competition in April where she took on Xcel Regionals in Cedar Rapids where she competed against some of the top girls her age from Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Out of the 20 girls in her age group, DeJong would end up taking first in vault, seventh in bars, fourth on beam and second on floor. All four results were good enough to get her second place in the all-around.

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.