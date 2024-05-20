Local grads see historic seasons end in NCAA D-I Softball Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local grads saw their seasons end in the NCAA D-I Softball Tournament, this weekend.

(Photo Courtesy: Steve Edgerly, Villanova Wildcats Athletics)

College softball standouts Sarah Coon, Tess Cites, and Wendi Hammond each fell short of NCAA Division I Regional Championships, on Saturday and Sunday. Despite the losses in the national tournament, all 3 locals pushed their respective teams to historic seasons.

Horseheads grad Tess Cites helped Villanova to a 3rd Big East Championship, for her senior season. The conference title placed the Wildcats in the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Villanova began their run with a loss to Arizona, but responded with a win over Southeast Missouri State. Cites delivered 3 RBI in the 4-1 elimination game win, to place the Wildcats in Saturday night’s Regional Semis.

(Photo Courtesy: @VUSoftball on “X”) Horseheads’ Tess Cites delivered two impressive hitting performances to guide Villanova to their first NCAA Regional Final.

In the semifinal, the Horseheads grad came up big again. Cites posted a (2-3) performance at the plate, with a 2-RBI double, to help the Cats past Corning’s Atalyia Rijo (DNP with Injury), and the 12th seeded hosts. The 7-2 upset of Arkansas sent Villanova to Sunday’s Regional Final for the 1st time in program history. In the championship series, Villanova lost to Arizona after a late comeback fell short in Game 1. The Wildcats trailed 7-0 by the 4th inning, until Cites capped off the frame with a 2-RBI double. The 2023 Big East Player of the Year delivered her 3rd hit of the day in the 7th, but Arizona would shut the door.

Elmira’s Sarah Coon and Virginia overcame a 1st round exit from the ACC Tournament, to reach the big dance. The Cavaliers’ 32-win season earned the team an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Virginia began their bid with an impressive win, in the Knoxville (Tennessee) Regional. Coon helped the Cavs to a 7-0 win over Miami (Ohio), scoring a run, and pushing the team to the winner’s bracket semis. The 3rd seeded hosts, Tennessee would hand the Cavs their 1st loss of the tournament, and send them to Saturday night’s loser’s bracket semis.

(Photo Courtesy: @UVASoftball on “X”) Elmira’s Sarah Coon capped off an outstanding junior season, helping Virginia to their first NCAA Regional Final.

Virginia stormed back to the win column with another shutout over Miami (Ohio), punching the team’s ticket to their 1st ever Regional Championship Series. On Sunday, Coon and the Cavs took a tough Game 1 loss to Tennessee 6-0, to end their season.

Waverly grad Wendi Hammond led UAlbany to their 1st America East title since 2018, placing the team in the Bryan-College Station (Texas A&M) Regional. Hammond and the Great Danes pulled a tough draw on Friday, opening the NCAA Tournament against the 16th seeded hosts, Texas A&M. Hammond tossed a strikeout over 6 innings of work, as the Aggies earned the 6-2 win.

(Photo Courtesy: @UAlbanySB on “X”) Waverly grad Wendi Hammond closes a stellar softball career, with a banner season at UAlbany.

The Chemung native returned to the mound on Saturday, in hopes of keeping the Danes’ season alive. Hammond threw just over 4 innings, but Penn State would eliminate UAlbany 9-3.

Aside from their NCAA Tournament setbacks, Cites, Coon, and Hammond each helped their teams to outstanding seasons, earning several accolades along the way. Hammond closed her career as the America East Pitcher of the Year, a First Team All-Conference selection, the America East Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, an All-Championship Team selection, and an NFCA Third Team All-Region selection.

Cites wrapped up her senior season by helping Villanova to a 3rd Big East Tournament title and the program’s 1st NCAA Regional Championship appearance. Additionally, the Horseheads native earned a selection to the NFCA All-Region Third Team.

Elmira’s Sarah Coon did not earn a postseason accolade on the season, but turned in an impressive junior year. In addition to helping Virginia to their 1st NCAA Regional Championship appearance, the local standout batted .213 with 24 RBI, 51 total bases, 18 runs, and 5 home runs, on 32 hits.

