Local golfers compete at NDHSAA Class B Boys' Golf Championships

Jun. 6—CARRINGTON, N.D. — The 2023-24 NDHSAA athletics schedule has officially come to an end with the conclusion of the 2024 NDHSAA Class B Boys' Golf Tournament on Thursday, June 6, at the CrossRoads Golf Club.

The highest-finishing local team was Harvey/Wells County who finished in fifth with a score to par of 29-over-par and a total score of 383. The Hornets finished just in front of North Star at 386 and just behind Dickinson Trinity at 380. The highest finishing local golfer was Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock's Justin Tschosik who finished in a four way tie for 13th at four-over-par with a total score of 92. One of the golfers who he was tied with was the Hornets' Carson Heilman who finished at five-over-par, with a total score of 92.

The team event was won by Oak Grove who finished at 18-over-par, 364. The individual state title was won by Bottineau's Max Palmer who finished the two days even, with a total score of 86.

In total, there were four local golfers who finished in the top 20 of the individual standings with Tschosik and Heilman being joined by LaMoure/Litchville-Marion's Nick Meisch and Linton/HMB's Peyton Masset. Meisch finished in a three way tie for 18th with a total score of 93 and a score to par of five-over-par. Masset also finished in a tie for 18th with a score of 93 and he was at four-over-par. Carrington's Grady Shipman finished in a six-way tie for 101st with a total score of 105 and a par score of 13-over-par.

The full top five standings are below:

Team:

1. Oak Grove: 364, +18

2. Central Cass: 373, +24

3. Kindred: 378, +22

4. Dickinson Trinity: 380, +32

5. Harvey/Wells County: 383, +29

Individual:

1. Max Palmer (Bottineau): 86, Even

2. Hunter Bindas (Kindred): 88, +2

3. Champ Hettich (Beulah): 88, +3

4. Reggie Rice (Grafton): 89, +1

5. Cody Fugleberg (May-Port-CG): 89, +2

6. Andrew Bilstad (Oak Grove): 89, +4