LOCAL GOLF: West Point's Sutter wins Alabama State Junior Championship, qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur

Jun. 20—Bailey Sutter added to his growing trophy case on Thursday afternoon.

The West Point standout fired a 4-under 68 in the final round at RTJ Silver Lakes to take home the title at the 79th annual Alabama Boys State Junior Championship — hosted by the Alabama Golf Association.

Sutter trailed by five strokes following an opening-round 72, but drew to within one after carding a 2-under 70 on Day 2.

He then got off to a fantastic start on Thursday, birdieing four holes on his outward nine en route to winning the three-day event by four shots with an overall score of 210. Sutter was one of just two golfers in a field of 58 (following the cut) to finish under par.

"It felt good to get the win," Sutter said. "The last few tournaments I've been working on remembering that I'm playing for God, not myself. That's freed me up."

Sutter's younger sister Brooklyn — a terrific player herself — served as his caddie.

Cullman's Will Drake, meanwhile, finished tied fourth following a three-day total of 218. Cullman's John Lunsford (T14) and West Point's Rawlin Sutter (T34) competed.

Along with the hardware, Sutter's triumph also qualified him for the upcoming U.S. Junior Amateur — slated for July 22-28 at Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan and presented by the United States Golf Association.

Sutter will be among 264 golfers who will compete in 36 holes of stroke play on the North and South courses. The Top 64 will then advance to match play.

Also in the field is Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, who won the U.S. Junior Amateur three consecutive years (1991-93). Other recent winners of the prestigious event include Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

"I'm excited about it," Sutter said. "It will be fun."