LOCAL GOLF: Schuylkill County Better Hall scores

Jun. 8—ORWIGSBURG — Jason Troutman and Sean Misstishin, both of Ashland, combined to lead wire-to-wire in capturing the Schuylkill Country Club Invitational Better Ball of Partners Tournament held Saturday and Sunday.

Troutman and Misstishin shot an opening-round 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Kyle Pritchard and Scott Calamar, then followed it up with a 3-under 69 on Sunday to finish at 9-under 135 over two days and win by six strokes.

Pritchard and Calamar tied for second at 3-under 67-74—141, along with Scott Murphy and Ian Shollenberger 71-70—141.

Luke Morgan and Nick Hand were the 1st Flight winners, shooting the lowest score on the second day at 68 to finish with a 73-68—141. Jeremy Harper and Josh Zelinsky 78-72—150 took top honors in the 2nd Flight after beating Eric Schneck and Joe Orsulak 79-71—150 in a playoff. Kevin Steele and Winn Allen were the 3rd Flight champions with an 82-77—159.

The SCC Invitational is the first of several amateur golf tournaments held in Schuylkill County this summer. The annual Schuylkill County Match-Play Tournament is set for July 10-11 at Hidden Valley Golf Course, with the Schuylkill County Medal-Play Tournament slated for Sept. 4-5 at the Schuylkill Country Club.

Schuylkill County Better Ball

At Schuylkill Country Club

Final scores

Championship Flight

J. Troutman-S. Misstishin;66-69—135

K. Pritchard-S. Calamar;67-74—141

I. Shollenberger-S. Murphy;71-70—141

L. Bellew-M. Coassolo;71-72—143

R. Laudeman-S. Rice;71-72—143

J. Gobright-P. Rutter;72-73—145

B. Johnson-T. Gehringer;72-76—148

M. Moll-M. Symons;70-78—148

J. Chernes-R. Miske;71-79—150

First Flight

L. Morgan-N.Hand;73-68—141

D. Shollenberger-N. Hermansader;73-71—144

B. Ott-R. James;75-71—146

D. Kimbley-P. Sullivan;73-74—147

A. Mehling-B. Hillibush;74-73—147

M. Kacelowicz-S. Kacelowicz;74-73—147

B. Dobrolsky-J.Koch;76-73—149

J. Dietz-J. Wentzel;75-80—155

Second Flight

x-J. Harper-J. Zelinsky;78-72—150

E. Schneck-J. Orsulak;79-71—150

D. Campbell-M. Muncy;77-74—151

M. Schoedler-R. Tredinnick;79-75—154

I. Reed-J. Shuber;80-75—155

D. Morgan-R. Rhody;79-77—156

B. Klinger-C. Schlitzer;81-88—169

J. Durante-M. Stead;81-79—160

K. Foster-S. Richards;77-84—161

N. Yost-S. Grapsy;81-86—167

Third Flight

K. Steele-W. Allen;82-77—159

J. Smith-T. Kahn;83-77—160

L. Reiter-S. Reiter;82-81—163

B. Rolli-D. Bennett;84-79—163

B. Hess-C. Dunn;86-77—163

A. Petrole-L. Lucas;88-85—173

R. Webber-R. Howell;88-87—175

J. Clemens-T. Scheuring;90-85—175

B. Paul-N. Paul;84-93—177

F. Yeastedt-J. Greis;92-87—179

x — Won 2nd Flight in playoff