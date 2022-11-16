Local four-star Assane Diop commits to Colorado over Arkansas, Seton Hall

Tad Boyle is on a roll.

One week after signing both Cody Williams and Courtney Anderson, the Buffaloes men’s basketball team received a commitment on Tuesday from Assane Diop, the state of Colorado’s No. 2 Class of 2023 prospect. Diop is a 6-foot-10 big man at Accelerated Prep in Denver and he picked the Buffs over Arkansas and Seton Hall.

Colorado’s 2023 class is now ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 2 in the Pac-12 with the addition of Diop.

In an interview with 247Sports, the composite four-star recruit revealed that his decision was based on a few different factors:

“I chose Colorado because of their play style and the conference they’re in,” he said “I like the Pac-12 a lot and they were the only one in my final three in the conference. My family liked the team, it’s home, I like their play and the coaches. I really appreciated the staff, they really helped me a lot.” “They’ve had a lot of players like me at Colorado and that’s the Pac-12 as a whole. The bigs they developed are big and can move so why not choose them.”

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire