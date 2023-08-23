Local football teams adapt to sweltering heat in Rogers County

Aug. 22—As the scorching summer heatwave continues to grip Rogers County, local football teams are taking extraordinary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of their players during practice and upcoming games.

The unrelenting heat has prompted teams like Sequoyah and Oologah to adjust their schedules and game plans to protect their athletes.

SEQUOYAH PRACTICES UNDER THE STARS

For the Eagles, practicing during the day has become an uncomfortable challenge due to the soaring temperatures.

This week, the team made a significant change to their practice routine, shifting their sessions from early afternoon to 8-9:30 p.m. Under the cover of darkness, players have been grinding through drills and scrimmages, striving to maintain their competitive edge.

The decision to practice late in the evening was not taken lightly.

On Tuesday afternoon, the mercury soared to a scorching 98 degrees, with a heat index that reached a sweltering 121 degrees. Extra water breaks have become a necessity during these twilight practice sessions, ensuring that the players remain hydrated and safe.

The impact of this heat wave has even extended to Sequoyah's season opener at Inola.

To protect the players from the scorching conditions, the kickoff time for the game has been pushed back from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the game will feature scheduled water breaks to minimize the risk of heat-related issues.

At kickoff, the temperature is expected to hover around 100 degrees, with a heat index just over 100 degrees.

Despite these challenges, the Sequoyah Quarterback Club found a silver lining in a Facebook statement, emphasizing the picturesque atmosphere created by practicing under the evening lights and expressing admiration for the dedication of the team, coaches and trainers.

OOLOGAH KICKOFF TIME ADJUSTED

The Mustangs have also been affected by the blistering heat.

Their season opener Friday against Fort Gibson, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., has been moved to 8 p.m. due to concerns about excessive heat. This decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of both teams' athletes and fans.

Local football teams are demonstrating their resilience and adaptability in the face of these challenging weather conditions.

The priority remains the health and safety of the players, coaches and fans as they eagerly anticipate the start of the football season in Rogers County.