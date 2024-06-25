Local football players suit up for the final time

Jun. 24—Three St. Joseph football players got the chance to put the pads on one last time at last Saturday's Missouri 8-Man Football All-Star Game.

Bishop LeBlond seniors Brady Rocha and Jackson Sigrist, as well as St. Joseph Christian senior Jaren Padgett took to the field at Spratt Stadium, as they realized it's the final four quarters of 8-man competition they'll ever have.

It's just nice to have one more opportunity to play this game that we all love," Rocha said.

The all-star game last Saturday was the first taste of football for all three players in quite some time. The three faced off in districts in early November when St. Joseph Christian defeated Bishop LeBlond 27-20, ending the Golden Eagles' season before the Lions' season came to close the following week against Plattsburg.

Padgett comes off, by far, the best season St. Joseph Christian football has had in years. The team went 7-4 in 2023 after going 2-24 in the three seasons prior. Padgett leaves his respective program better than he found it, and hopes it's only the beginning of something for the Lions.

"I'm gonna miss it," Padgett said. "But hopefully I put in a legacy for the rest of the program and other kids to follow."

As for the Golden Eagles, Sigrist and Rocha can say they've been the closest to the mountain top. In 2022, LeBlond marched all the way to the 8-man state championship game, walking away as the 8-man runner-up. Sigrist did not play for the Golden Eagles his first year at the school, but glad he did given everything the game has allowed him to experience.

"Once I joined it, it was the best decision I ever made in my life. If I was going to say anything. everyone play football; it's a fun sport," Sigrist said.

