Local firefighters are taking their skills to the NASCAR scene.

PRINCETON (WVNS) – Watching NASCAR is a hobby for many people but some local firefighters are preparing to make their way to the track to work on the NASCAR Fire Crew.

The love of NASCAR hits close to home for many people in West Virginia.

Deadly shooting in Mercer County under investigation

Instead of watching on television, a few local firefighters are preparing to not only watch the races but use their skills too.

Some members of the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department are taking their skills to Charlotte, Darlington, and Martinsville.

David Thompson Jr, Captain of the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, said this opportunity is a dream come true.

“For me it was always a bucket list thing. Cause you’d watch the races and you know wrecks are gonna happen and fires are gonna happen. When you’re watching the races and you see the guys running around in the red suits and say ‘hey, you know that would be a good job’. It was always a bucket list thing for me,” said Thompson Jr.

Firefighters that apply for this job and get accepted are provided a spot for their camper to stay over the weekend alongside food.

New Bachelor of Science degree to be offered at Concord University

David Thompson Sr., Chief of the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, said there are many jobs at the racetracks but it depends on your specialty.

“When you get to the race track, they give you an assignment. What ever your assignment is, whether it’s on a fire cart, on a fuel aisle, whether it’s working with the teams on pit road. Whatever that is, they assign people. They go a lot of times with your experience, training, or what you wanna do and what you are able to do,” said Thompson Sr. to 59News.

The equipment they must wear is vastly different from normal firefighting equipment.

Both say that they are excited to help in any way and they look forward to the races.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.