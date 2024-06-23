Local fighters achieving dream at USA festival

When you work 365 days per year, it might feel nice to have a chance to get away for a dream vacation.

Well, for Olivia Ford and Shawn McFadden, their latest getaway might not be a vacation. But, it is somewhat of a dream.

When USA Boxing's 2024 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival kicked off this weekend in Wichita, Kansas, the two-person Cerberus Boxing outfit went west, putting two of the area's most accomplished fighters on a national stage together for the first time. USA Boxing's top-ranked fighter in the 165-pound Youth Female division, Ford will compete against some of the major contenders looking to knock her off the perch she claimed last year by winning the championship in her weight class at the 2023 USA Boxing championships in December.

So, the 17-year-old Western Wayne senior fighting in a major tournament outside of Cerebus' Madison Township home base really is no surprise. The goal for her, after all, is an Olympic run someday.

What makes this special to them is, the festival is hosting a Masters Division event in which McFadden — the veteran area fighter who trained her the last three years and won his division at the Rude Dog International Masters World Championships in May — will also compete.

So when Ford fights, McFadden obviously will be coaching her from the corner. And when McFadden fights, the student will be come the coach.

"She has been wanting to do this for a long time, ever since she had her first fight," McFadden said. "She always said, 'I'm looking forward to being able to fight with you, to be on the same card with you.' And, I always wanted that, too. I'm just always more worried about her than myself; Coaching, I'm more concerned about getting her work in than often my own, because the coaching role takes over.

"But this is something we've wanted to do, ever since we started. We just never had the opportunity."

Which makes some sense, really.

It's difficult enough to find fights for Ford outside of the national tournament circuit as it is. Northeast Pennsylvania does boast a healthy amateur boxing scene, but it's not as if there are dozens of high school senior girls lining up to stand toe-to-toe with a fighter who has built a national reputation on her toughness, determination and cinderblock of a right hand.

For all her accolades, Ford's résumé consists of 11 career fights, and she has had to hit the road to find anyone capable of giving her a solid battle.

Now, take those few tournaments and exhibitions where Ford can find a good fight, and consider how few of them actually also hold events where 40-somethings can actually compete too.

There were a few outside possibilities to make the goal happen over the years, but all of them fell through. Until this particular celebration of boxing in Wichita made this unlikely goal possible.

McFadden met Ford when she walked into the gym as a 13-year-old, with more interest than knowledge, more heart than skill. Someone who had heavy feet and didn't know the difference between a jab and a hook, but the type of kid who simply wanted it more than anybody else around her.

She asked him to train her, and it took him months to agree to the commitment. McFadden never imagined where that decision would take them.

They built Cerberus Boxing literally in the basement of McFadden's home, and it is a busy place. Year-round, they trained together, keeping each other ready to fight at a moment's notice should an opportunity like this one arise. Monday is bag work and conditioning. Tuesday is strength training. Wednesday is technical in-ring work. Thursday is one-on-one, full-court basketball to further improve conditioning; An hour's worth of sprinting McFadden calls "intense, and insane." Friday is light recovery exercises before Saturday's six-to-10 rounds of heavy sparring. Sunday, they rest up with a day of long-distance running.

Every day. Every week. For years.

And, it's not just McFadden pushing Ford through the work. It's the other way around, too.

"If I could share one piece of advice with every single boxing coach on the planet, it would be to train right along with their kids," McFadden said. "Especially when I had eight, nine, 10 kids I would work with all at once, I would go through every drill with every one of them, holding pads, sparring, and I would never get out of there. Even if they were tired or wanted to quit, they would make a joke about it, 'Hey, the old man is still in there. We can't complain. We can't quit.'

"You're not just on the sidelines blowing a whistle, telling them what you're doing wrong. You're suffering with them. They listen better because of that."

McFadden hopes this won't be the last opportunity to fight on the same card with Ford, but he knows the realities of the sport, too. It might be. In boxing, you're never guaranteed the next one.

After this, the focus for McFadden will return to getting Ford to the level she needs to be at, to achieve her own lofty goals. He's already organizing a pasta dinner — Meatballs for Boxing, it is called — to raise funds to cover the travel expenses and other costs Ford needs simply to find fights. It will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on July 14 at the Regal Room in Olyphant. Tickets are $20 for dine-in or takeout, and can be purchased by contacting McFadden through Cerberus Boxing's Facebook or Instagram accounts.