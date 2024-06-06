Local field hockey players chosen to compete in Junior Nexus Championship

(WHTM) – USA Field Hockey announced the athletes selected to participate in the 2024 Junior Nexus Championship in July with Pennsylvania well represented.

The 2024 Nexus Championship will take place in Virginia Beach, Virginia from July 6-16. This roster selection is the completion of the Regional Selection Camp sessions and the next step in the Olympic development Pathway and tryouts for the Junior U.S. Womens National Teams.

At the end of the Nexus Championship, the top performing players in the qualifying age groups will be invited to participate in the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games and other Junior USWNT selection opportunities.

The roster representation breakdown is as follows:

U-14 (local athletes bolded)

Emily Allen – Hanover, PA

Peyton Baron – Conshohocken, PA

Madyson Bolinsky – Pennsburg, PA

Deliah Boyle – Drums, PA

Katelyn Bradica – Chester Springs, PA

Harper Broody – Kingston, PA

Avery Causa – Easton, PA

Madison Cornwell – Bethlehem, PA

Emily Daecher – Lancaster, PA

Thea Damsker – Furlong, PA

Alana Edwards – Nicholson, PA

Emma Ey – Hawley, PA

Madison Falkowski – Nanticoke, PA

Chloe Fiske – Dallas, PA

Abigail Forrer – Shillington, PA

Scarlett Golden – Berwyn, PA

Haevyn Hoffsmith – Palmyra, PA

Madison Hunt – Pottstown, PA

Sydney Jama – Lewisberry, PA

Juliet Johnson – Downingtown, PA

Teagan Kelly – Downingtown, PA

Kelcie Kepping – Mountaintop, PA

Catherine Koch – Perkiomenville, PA

Casey Krsulich – Chester Springs, PA

Sybille Krusi – Exton, PA

Vivianna Lee – West Chester, PA

Elizabeth Leith – Malvern, PA

Cecelia Lewis – Lansdale, PA

Matilda Lutte – Lower Gwynedd, PA

Marley Mazur – Dallas, PA

Brynn Michael – Grantville, PA

Skyler Neri – East Stroudsburg, PA

Mary O’Connor – Wynnewood, PA

Ryder Obst – Fleetwood, PA

Blake Patton – West Chester, PA

Ellison Pollock – Hummelstown, PA

Alexxandra Rada – Manheim, PA

Silvana Riccardo – Downingtown, PA

Ella Rogers – Hummelstown, PA

Abbey Rossi – Newtown, PA

Lyla Ryon – Factoryville, PA

Taylor Schimp – Mountville, PA

Vivienne Serafin – Camp Hill, PA

Emma Shellenberger – Lancaster, PA

Dylan Smith – Fountainville, PA

Rylyn Stanley – Newtown Square, PA

Kelsey Thomas – Norwood, PA

Allison Unger – Lincoln University, PA

Amelia Valle – Palmyra, PA

Annabella Williams – Harrisburg, PA

Brynn Wozniak – Wayne, PA

Valerie Yelen – Forty Fort, PA

Campbell Young – Malvern, PA

U-16

Sydney Adams – Reading, PA

Madison Bell – Shermans Dale, PA

Olivia Bressler – Reading, PA

Katharine Bruder – Devon, PA

Jenna Butler – Doylestown, PA

Ella Campenni – West Pittston, PA

Alessandra Civera – Chester Springs, PA

Cassidy Clark – Oley, PA

Haley Cline – Media, PA

Keira Connell – Paoli, PA

Hadley Coupe – Phoenixville, PA

Mackenzie Cush – Broomall, PA

Claire Demmer – Doylestown, PA

Etienne Dillman – Lancaster, PA

Kelby Dings – Lancaster, PA

Estelle Donald – Chester Springs, PA

Elanna Duff – Havertown, PA

Peyton Esposito – Wayne, PA

Kendal Gilbert – Boyertown, PA

Kate Gillin – West Grove, PA

Reese Goane – Nottingham, PA

Cheyenne Greene – Sellersville, PA

Tess Hankins – Lafayette Hill, PA

Lily Hark – Wayne, PA

Taylor Hess – Leola, PA

Mallory Hettinger – Media, PA

Isabella Hockenberry – New Cumberland, PA

Ella Horner – Macungie, PA

Lucy Jones – Media, PA

Leigha Kane – Palmyra, PA

Aubrey Krawczun – Downingtown, PA

Gabriella Lee – West Chester, PA

Evelyn Lisnoff – Malvern, PA

Allie Myers – Wapwallopen, PA

Kitt Neel – Villanova, PA

Kendall Pattishall – Breinigsville, PA

Lexy Patton – West Chester, PA

Elizabeth Phipps – Paoli, PA

Riley Povilaitis – Macungie, PA

Sydney Powell – Phoenixville, PA

Elise Reagan – Royersford, PA

Alessi Salvaggio – Harrisburg, PA

Fiona Seeger – Bryn Mawr, PA

Payton Smith – Berwyn, PA

Riley Stephenson – Middletown, PA

Sidni Templeton – Sinking Spring, PA

Claire Turner – Downingtown, PA

Elsie Weller – Hummelstown, PA

Samantha Wolfgang – Harrisburg, PA

Emersyn Youngblood – Pottstown, PA

U-18

Chloe Almeida – West Chester, PA

Olivia Anderson – Dillsburg, PA

Gabriella Balzano – Pottstown, PA

Rebecca Block – Newtown Square, PA

Grace Bramble – York, PA

Marissa Cagliola – Royersford, PA

Karys Craver – Lititz, PA

Eliana DeGennaro – Berwyn, PA

Aubrey Delorefice – Berwyn, PA

Kendall DeLuca – Lansdale, PA

Lea DeWan – Collegeville, PA

Nadia Gross – Blue Bell, PA

Hadley Hoffsmith – Palmyra, PA

Caroline Horace – Sinking Spring, PA

Katherine Hume – Enola, PA

Alexis Hunter – Mechanicsburg, PA

Lauren Kurek – Collegeville, PA

Aimee Largoza – Downingtown, PA

Julia McGlynn – Ft Washington, PA

Olivia Oliver – Shavertown, PA

Alexis Patterson – Malvern, PA

Addison Povilaitis – Macungie, PA

Piper Reibsane – Camp Hill, PA

Lily Rost – Hummelstown, PA

Kiera Sack – Havertown, PA

Alexis Schulz – Hummelstown, PA

Maura Seeger – Bryn Mawr, PA

Juliana Serafin – Camp Hill, PA

Peyton Shellaway – Gilbertsville, PA

Maura Simpson – Dillsburg, PA

Ella Tambroni – State College, PA

Regan Welsh – West Chester, PA

Catherine Wolf – Sinking Spring, PA

Scarlett Wood – Downingtown, PA

Charlotte Yelen – Forty Fort, PA

U-21

Autumn Albright – Loysville, PA

Elizabeth Bustillo – Mountville, PA

Brenna Campagna – Lancaster, PA

Cara Cronin – Hummelstown, PA

Raegan Day – Easton, PA

Lily Dewan – Collegeville, PA

Aurora Gery – Allentown, PA

Tristan Groff – Lancaster, PA

Kiley Hosler – Lititz, PA

Paige Keller – Pipersville, PA

Brenna Killian – Hummelstown, PA

Victoria Kutz – Hummelstown, PA

Alexandria Lepore – Devon, PA

Caitlin Lozano – Dresher, PA

Rozlyn Maciejewski – Milanville, PA

Olivia Miller – State College, PA

Katelyn Strawser – Hummelstown, PA

Brooke Weaver – Lancaster, PA

Olivia Yelen – Kingston, PA

Laila Zdancewicz – Swoyersville, PA

Molly Zimmerman – Landisburg, PA

