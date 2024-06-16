Local Fest Skateboarding Competition held in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local skaters had an opportunity to show off their skills today.

That’s because the Local-Fest Skateboarding Competition presented by Local Crew and Death Row Apparel took place at Ewert Skate Park in Joplin today.

Local Crew is a non-profit organization that creates free skateboarding competitions in the Four States.

Its purpose was to bring the skating community out to hang out and make some friends.

The competition consisted of a game of skate and a best tricks competition.

Almost every skater went home with a prize such as shirts, hats, stickers, and skateboards.

“Coming out to a skate contest helps you improve your skills, hang out with old friends and make some new friends, and just enjoy yourself as a skateboarder,” said Jose Hernandez, Local Crew owner.

All the money earned from this comp goes back into the Local Crew events – making sure all the skaters in the competitions have food and drinks.

