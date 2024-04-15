Local fencing team from Troy scores big at 17-and-under world championship

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Never give up, keep pursuing, stay passionate, and love the journey - that's the advice that one star metro Detroit athlete has for anyone else who is eying ambitious goals and an even bigger dream.

For Jeidus Deseranno, one of three local athletes who just returned from the 2024 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Saudi Arabia, that's the recipe that helped him earn a silver medal.

From the local fencing club in Troy all the way to the global stage, it's been quite the journey. After all, this was the first time he successfully qualified beyond the U.S. rounds.

"I've been coming up just short for the past couple years and this year I was finally able to go to world championships and bring home a medal is absolutely amazing," Deseranno said.

He wasn't the only one with accolades to show off. Adeline Senic, who is daughter of the fencing team's two coaches Anatole and Ann, earned herself a top-five finish as well.

"I was really nervous at first - I had never been to a world championships before," said Adeline Senic, "so starting off I was pretty nervous, but the energy just continued to grow and after the first round I was feeling really confident."

Her fellow fencer Lauo Yang also placed fifth. All of them are just 16 years old, which means they'll have one more year of eligibility for the 17-and-under world championships.

Anatole Senic characterized the success as the result of years of hard work.

"Ten years ago here in Detroit we start from nothing, and we went on top of the United States - and now we kind of conquered the world," he said.