Local fans in DC attend three games in one day

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Washington D.C. is home to every professional sports team you can think of. With the right amount of planning, it is possible to attend more than one sporting event in a single day, even three!

That is what Captain Obvious (Ted Peters) and a group of fans did on Sunday.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had the opportunity, kind of like the Eclipse!”

Photo Courtesy: Pheniece Jones

Captain Obvious and a group of local fans hit the D.C. “sports trifecta” on April 7th, attending a Washington Nationals game early in the afternoon, then went across Navy Yard to watch a DC Defenders game at Audi field. They finished the day in Downtown D.C. for a Washington Capitals game.

“We’ve done doubles before, but we’ve never had the opportunity to do a triple,” said Sheila Chewning. “It’s going to be stuff that we’ll talk about for many years.”

“We didn’t have to say anything about it to each other,” said Captain Obvious, “it was just a mentioning of, ‘So we’re going to meet at Walters, then for the tripleheader?”

Photo Courtesy: Pheniece Jones

Attending all these games in one day took some hustling between venues. However, it was more than worth it. As they watched the Nats beat the Phillies, the Defenders took down the Roughnecks and almost went three for three, but the Caps lost in overtime to the Senators.

“It would have been super, super fun to have three big curly dubs,” said Captain Obvious.

Being a D.C. sports fan, especially these days can feel like you’re on a roller coaster, but there is no doubt that these fans are locked in for life.

“There are highs and lows,” says Chewning, “we have a lot of lows, we’ve had a lot of highs. You go and you’re watching the sport and you enjoy being with everybody else.”

