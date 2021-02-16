Local Events

Feb. 16—The following information is subject to change per COVID-19 restrictions. To submit info: Email to sports@rosebudmedia.com

Frisbee

ULTIMATE FRISBEE: For boys and girls, ages 16-up. All skill levels welcome. For info, visit www.soupa.org or call Kellen at 541-690-4339.

Golf

PGA JUNIOR LEAGUE: At Centennial and Quail Point courses for boys and girls ages 13-under of all skill levels. Instruction by PGA and LPGA professionals. Register at www.pgajrleague.com or email Brian Sackett at bsackett@centennialgolfclub.com.

CENTENNIAL WOMEN'S ROSE CLUB: Thursdays at 10 a.m. Costs $40 with cart, $35 to walk. For info, call 541-601-7650 or 541-773-4653. All levels of golfers welcome.

OAK KNOLL LADIES LEAGUE: At Oak Knoll, open to all ages and abilities. Contact Sydney Embry at 541-488-0725 or elfmother@hotmail.com for more information.

STONE RIDGE SENIOR TOUR: Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Stone Ridge. Costs $25 to walk, $35 to ride. To sign up, call 541-830-4653.

EAGLE POINT SENIOR DAY: Mondays, 10 a.m., for players 50-older. Costs $30 to walk, $35 to ride. For info, call 541-826-8225.

CENTENNIAL SENIOR DAY: Costs $40 every Tuesday. Fee includes cart. For info, call 541-773-4653.

LAUREL HILL LADIES CLUB: Open to all ages and abilities. For info, call Toni Defty at 541-779-7844 or the clubhouse at 541-855-7965.

STEWART MEADOWS LADY NINERS: Tuesdays at 10 a.m. For info, call 541-770-6554.

QUAIL POINT LADIES LEAGUE: Thursdays at 9 a.m. All skill levels welcome. For info, call Barbara Field at 541-857-6884.

MPR ADULT LESSONS: For ages 17-and-up at Centennial. Costs $52 per three-lesson session. To sign up, call 541-774-2400 or visit www.playmedford.com.

Pickleball

MPR ADULT DROP-IN GROUP: For all skill levels Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Fichtner-Mainwaring Park.

Shooting

COWBOY ACTION CLUB: Western-style shooting with Table Rock Rangers, 10 a.m., Jackson County Sports Park, 6900 Kershaw Road in Central Point. First Sunday and second Saturday each month. Costs $13. Call 541-772-9941.

Soccer

ROGUE VALLEY TIMBERS: Deadline to register for recreation play is March 1 for grades 1-8 and March 26 for kindergarten. To register, visit www.rvsoccer.com, call Tori Smalley at 541-840-6708 or email tori.smalley@rvsoccer.com.

Swimming

YMCA SAFETY AROUND WATER SWIM LESSONS: Tuesdays and Thursdays. Costs $35 per half-hour session. Must be one adult with child at all times. For info or to sign up, telephone 541-772-6295, ext. 119, or visit https:1/4/1/4/roguevalleyymca.playerspace.com.

FITNESS GROUP LESSONS: Avamere Health Club. For children and adults. Non-members welcome. For times, call 541-773-7718, ext. 400.

Volleyball

JUNIOR COMET VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Coaches, assistants, board members and other volunteers are needed. If interested, call Emily at 541-941-7533.