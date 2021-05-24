Local duo Borg, Trout land separate fights

May 24—Nine days and some 90 miles apart, New Mexicans Austin Trout and Ray Borg are scheduled to fight next month in the Middle East.

Albuquerque's Borg, a former UFC MMA fighter, and Las Cruces' Trout, a former world champion boxer, have confirmed online reports that they have fights scheduled in the United Arab Emirates.

Trout (33-5-1, 18 knockouts) is scheduled to face Mexico's Alejandro Davila (22-2-2, nine KOs) in the main event of a card at Hotel Atlantis The Palm in Dubai on June 10.

The card is being staged by Karim Akkar, a German promoter/manager/agent.

On June 19 in Abu Dhabi, Borg (13-5) is scheduled to face Canada's Jesse Arnett (18-6) on a card promoted by UAE Warriors, which has been in business since 2012 and has staged 18 previous events.

Neither Trout, 35, nor Borg, 27, has seen much action recently — but for somewhat different reasons.

Borg was undefeated (6-0) when he signed with the UFC in 2014 at the age of 20. He rose in the UFC flyweight ranks to a title shot against then-champion Demetrious Johnson, losing by fifth-round submission (arm bar) in October 2017.

Since, Borg struggled multiple times to make weight. Meanwhile, the health of his 3-year-old son, Anthony, born with a condition called hydrocephalus, caused Borg to withdraw from at least one scheduled fight.

The UFC released Borg last August, after he withdrew from a scheduled fight against Nate Maness.

Since, Borg has posted on social media, he has focused on staying in shape all the time.

"I competed with and beat some of the highest level fighters while only training hard during fight camp," he posted recently on Instagram. "Now taking my career more serious than ever, it's going to be crazy to see what I do training hard year around."

Trout, an amateur national champion and a 2004 Olympic alternate, beat Rigoberto Alvarez — current world champion Canelo Alvarez's older brother — for the WBA junior middleweight title in February 2011. Trout defended the belt four times before losing it to Canelo Alvarez in April 2013.

Story continues

Since, Trout four times has fought and lost in bouts for world or interim world titles. Eventually, his contract with Premier Boxing Champions stopped producing fights. Working principally on his own, Trout won fights at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero and in Chihuahua, Mexico before taking the Davila fight in Dubai.

NEXT FOR MEANS: Moriarty MMA welterweight Tim Means (31-12-1) has an opponent for his June 19 fight on a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada: Englishman Danny Roberts (17-5).

The two have one opponent in common. Roberts lost to Mike Perry by third-round TKO in October 2016; Means beat Perry by unanimous decision in November 2020.