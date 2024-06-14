Local drivers look to continue winning ways in touring late model series

Jun. 14—ANDERSON — The Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models will make their second appearance at Anderson Speedway this weekend.

Sarurday is Military Appreciation Night when all active and retired members of the military are admitted for free.

The Vores Welding & Steel Street Stocks, Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive and Legends are on the racing program.

Multi-time McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion Jeff Marcum was victorious the first time the series competed at Anderson Speedway this year, with JP Crabtree and Jason Timmerman rounding out the top three.

Crabtree won the Spring Championship race in the division over Marcum.

For the past seven years, when the CRA Sportsman Late Models have visited Anderson Speedway, the local talent has emerged the winner.

Since 2018, Marcum has pulled into the Riley & Sons Victory Lane a total of 12 times in 21 events.

Muncie's JP Crabtree has won two events, with Ronnie Rose, Kent Baledge and Nathan Greene all scoring one victory.

Fort Wayne's Tommy Cook won an Anderson race in 2020, the same year Brandon Varney won two of the four events.

Billy Hutson scored a victory in 2021, and Caleb Reschar was victorious in the 2023 season.

James Kirby and Josh Poore have won Street Stock features at Anderson this season.

Poore has 50 feature wins and is one behind the record established by Rick Fields.

Poore finished second last weekend in the Ohio Wheelman Street Stock feature.

The last time the Legends were in action, Anderson driver Xavier King recorded his first career feature victory in a hard-fought battle with John Robbins. Robbins also has a feature win in the division.

Three different drivers have visited the Riley & Sons Victory Lane in Front Wheel Drive action, with Josh Ebbert the most recent winner. Other winners include Nick Warner and Austin Pursley.

Qualifying Saturday is set for 5:45 p.m. with racing at 7:30.

Adult tickets are $15, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and free for children under the age of 5.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.