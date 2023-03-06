Local DL target can ‘see himself playing’ for Jeremy Garrett

Malik Blocton has been an Auburn target for quite some time and the Pike Road, Alabama, product returned to the Plains this weekend to watch practice.

One thing the three-star product got to see was how defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett handled practice. He clearly liked what he saw from what he said to Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente after the visit.

“It probably will move them up,” Blocton told Clemente. “I just love Coach Garrett, I see myself playing for him.”

He is the No. 720 overall player and No. 65 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 34 player from Alabama.

It was far from Blocton’s first visit to Auburn. He is the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris and was at each home game last season and was in attendance for Auburn’s Junior Day.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire