Local disc golfer racking up professional wins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After picking up the sport a few years ago, and playing competitively for the last three and a half years, a local professional disc golfer has started to make a name for himself in disc golf. Cristian Jojola is coming off recent wins in Colorado and the Rio Pueblo Open in Sipapu and is looking to take his professional career to new heights.

“My biggest win was probably the Darren Butcher Memorial back in Colorado City, Colorado,” said Jojola. “They actually gave me a piece of land for winning the tournament, and so not only does it pay in money, but there are some crazy wonky prizes out there, and you never know what you are going to win.”

Jojola is a man of many talents and credits his upbringing in athletics to his disc golf success. He was a member of the 2015 Eldorado baseball state championship team and later played collegiately at St. Gregory’s University in Oklahoma.

While Jojola is focused on being a mainstay on the pro tour, he also has another passion that keeps him busy.

“I am, right now, working on my hot air balloon pilot’s license, and so, that’s what I am doing here. I am able to play outside of the city and travel when I need to. The end goal would be to get back onto the Disc Golf Pro Tour.”

Over the next few weeks, Jojola plans to stay active by playing in multiple tournaments around the southwest. He has upcoming stops in Pagosa Springs, Red River, and Salt Lake City and plans to practice and promote the sport in Albuquerque in the meantime.

“I am a big advocate for disc golf. If you’re having a bad day, let’s go throw a frisbee. If you are having a good day, let’s go throw a frisbee.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.