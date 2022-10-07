Local Denver station apologizes to viewers after brutal Broncos-Colts game: 'It burns the retinas'

Thursday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts didn’t go over very well with NFL fans.

In fact, one local Denver television station felt the need to open their coverage after the game with an apology to viewers. That’s how bad it was.

“I feel the need to just apologize to the viewers,” Denver7 anchor Nick Rothschild said. “I know we didn’t play, we didn’t even really run this broadcast, but the fact that you had to watch that? On our air? I feel bad.

“I was here and I didn’t even want to watch it."

Broncos insider Troy Renck took it a step further.

“It burns the retinas,” Renck replied. “It was that awful.”

This gaining traction is a win for apologies everywhere. Normalize saying sorry https://t.co/9JfMSVp8GA — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) October 7, 2022

It’s hard to blame them.

The Colts beat the Broncos 12-9 in overtime on Thursday night in Denver in a brutal game that included 12 punts, 10 sacks, four interceptions and not a single touchdown despite six trips into the red zone. There were six fumbles in the contest, too, though none of them were recovered by the other team.

It was just bad all around — and plenty of people took notice.

“Sometimes a game could be so bad, it’s almost good. You know what I mean?” Amazon Prime Video broadcaster Al Michaels said at one point to partner Kirk Herbstreit, who quickly shut him down.

Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman, who used to play with Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, slammed the team in a rant after the game for their blown final play in overtime. Plenty of players and others in the NFL world were quick to rip the game in general on social media, too.

This is one of the worst games I’ve ever seen that involves both starting QBs and no bad weather — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 7, 2022

We all deserve a free month of Amazon Prime for watching this game. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 7, 2022

After suffering through that game, and seeing fans boo their own team throughout the contest, its no wonder Rothschild and Renck opened their segment with an apology.

Someone had to say it.