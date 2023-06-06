Local defensive line target Malik Blocton sets commitment date

Defensive lineman Malik Blocton revealed his top 10 schools back in April and the Pike Road native is ready to make his commitment.

On Monday, the four-star prospect announced that he will be committing on July 8 and the Tigers are in a great spot.

Not only is he from right down the road, but he is the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris and has visited Auburn numerous times.

Blocton is the No. 420 overall player and the No. 42 defensive lineman in the 247Sporte Composite ranking. He is also the No. 24 player from Alabama.

While he hasn’t trimmed his list down from the 10 he announced back in April, Auburn, Florida and Texas are the three schools that appear to be leading the pack.

He is set to visit each of them before making his decision but the Tigers are currently the favorites with an 87.2% chance to land him according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

The 6-foot-3, 268-pounder made 54 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and forced one fumble in 11 games last season for Pike Road High School.

I will be announcing my commitment July 8th🙏🏾 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/O2maj0h7Lb — THE REAPER⚰️ (@MalikBlocton) June 5, 2023

