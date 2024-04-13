Local Curling Scores
Apr. 12—CURLING
TC Curling Club Winter League Results
MONDAY SOCIAL LEAGUE
Sheet Heads def. Curling Me Softly, 10-4
Social Butterflies def. Cambium Carvers, 4-2
Slicky Buns def. Rocks in the House, 1-0
Shoret & Curlies def. All Curled Up, 6-5
It's a Clean Sweep def. Rocksteady, 1-0
Congratulations to League Champions Sheet Heads (Carter Anderson, Sarah Loiacano, Frank Piesko, Adam Zdanowski)
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE
No E in Whiskey /Rock and Stone!, 11-5
Rockin' the House /The HACKS, 7-6
Granite Asylum def. Worry Free, 8-6
Ailsa Craig def. Baby Got Tap Back, 8-0
Drinks are On You def. Stones of Granite, 6-1
Congratulations to League Champions Stones of Granite (Rudy Fox, Dennis Morio, John Pugh, Roger Smith)
THURSDAY LEAGUE
Congratulations to League Champions Retooled (Andrew Blank, Ben Blank, Craig LaBudde, Richard Walendowski)