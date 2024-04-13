Advertisement

Local Curling Scores

Apr. 12—CURLING

TC Curling Club Winter League Results

MONDAY SOCIAL LEAGUE

Sheet Heads def. Curling Me Softly, 10-4

Social Butterflies def. Cambium Carvers, 4-2

Slicky Buns def. Rocks in the House, 1-0

Shoret & Curlies def. All Curled Up, 6-5

It's a Clean Sweep def. Rocksteady, 1-0

Congratulations to League Champions Sheet Heads (Carter Anderson, Sarah Loiacano, Frank Piesko, Adam Zdanowski)

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE

No E in Whiskey /Rock and Stone!, 11-5

Rockin' the House /The HACKS, 7-6

Granite Asylum def. Worry Free, 8-6

Ailsa Craig def. Baby Got Tap Back, 8-0

Drinks are On You def. Stones of Granite, 6-1

Congratulations to League Champions Stones of Granite (Rudy Fox, Dennis Morio, John Pugh, Roger Smith)

THURSDAY LEAGUE

Congratulations to League Champions Retooled (Andrew Blank, Ben Blank, Craig LaBudde, Richard Walendowski)