Local Curling Scores

brendan quealy, the record-eagle, traverse city, mich.
May 18—CURLING

TC Curling Club Spring League Results

TUESDAY NOON ACEY DUECEY

Hells Belles def. What's for Lunch?, 5-4

Ice Fossils def. Trust Us, 10-3

Locked on Target def. Stick It!, 9-8 (extra end)

Double Trouble def. Soup and a Sandwich, 8-4

TUESDAY DOUBLES

Dynamic Duo def. Rocking the Curl, 10-4

Silver Spruce def. Make It A Double, 11-0

Get Rocked def. Slip Sliding Away, 6-4

Hammered and Stoned def. Trust Us, 7-3

Blank Ends def. AJ's Wrecking Crew, 10-4

TUESDAY LEAGUE

Gonzo Curling Academy def. New Kids on the Rock, 9-3

Sheet Cred def. In the House Boat. 15-0

Trust Us def. Tuesday Night Special, 10-0

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE

Stonehounds def. 4 Schwinkendorfs, 11-2

Stone Crushers def. Stones of Granite, 8-2

THE HACKS def. Home Cookin', 12-3

Curl Jam def. The Rock Blockers, 9-7

THURSDAY LEAGUE

Easy Gliders def. Good and Stoned, 7-1

Social Butterflies def. Home Wreckers, 8-2

Read 'em and Sweep def. Channel Z, 6-5

Sledder E and the Argonauts def. Rock and Stone!, 7-6 (skip stones)

Polar Vortex def. House Band, 7-4