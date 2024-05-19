Local Curling Scores
May 18—CURLING
TC Curling Club Spring League Results
TUESDAY NOON ACEY DUECEY
Hells Belles def. What's for Lunch?, 5-4
Ice Fossils def. Trust Us, 10-3
Locked on Target def. Stick It!, 9-8 (extra end)
Double Trouble def. Soup and a Sandwich, 8-4
TUESDAY DOUBLES
Dynamic Duo def. Rocking the Curl, 10-4
Silver Spruce def. Make It A Double, 11-0
Get Rocked def. Slip Sliding Away, 6-4
Hammered and Stoned def. Trust Us, 7-3
Blank Ends def. AJ's Wrecking Crew, 10-4
TUESDAY LEAGUE
Gonzo Curling Academy def. New Kids on the Rock, 9-3
Sheet Cred def. In the House Boat. 15-0
Trust Us def. Tuesday Night Special, 10-0
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE
Stonehounds def. 4 Schwinkendorfs, 11-2
Stone Crushers def. Stones of Granite, 8-2
THE HACKS def. Home Cookin', 12-3
Curl Jam def. The Rock Blockers, 9-7
THURSDAY LEAGUE
Easy Gliders def. Good and Stoned, 7-1
Social Butterflies def. Home Wreckers, 8-2
Read 'em and Sweep def. Channel Z, 6-5
Sledder E and the Argonauts def. Rock and Stone!, 7-6 (skip stones)
Polar Vortex def. House Band, 7-4